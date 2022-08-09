CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 8, 2022

638 FPUS56 KHNX 090701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-101100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 90 64 93 /

CAZ301-101100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 93 63 96 /

CAZ302-101100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 90 60 94 /

Merced 61 94 63 97 /

Chowchilla 59 92 61 96 /

Madera 60 93 63 96 /

Firebaugh 59 92 62 95 /

Mendota 60 93 63 96 /

CAZ303-101100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 61 92 63 96 /

Le Grand 61 92 63 96 /

CAZ304-101100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 97 69 100 /

Avenal 68 96 71 99 /

CAZ305-101100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 64 95 67 98 /

Five Points 63 95 66 99 /

NAS Lemoore 64 95 66 97 /

Kettleman City 68 97 71 100 /

CAZ306-101100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 65 95 68 99 /

Kingsburg 63 95 65 99 /

Sanger 65 95 66 98 /

Kerman 60 93 62 96 /

Caruthers 63 95 65 98 /

CAZ307-101100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 66 95 69 99 /

Fresno 66 95 69 99 /

CAZ308-101100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 90 60 94 /

Merced 61 94 63 97 /

Chowchilla 59 92 61 96 /

Madera 60 93 63 96 /

CAZ309-101100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 97 68 100 /

Buttonwillow 67 96 68 100 /

CAZ310-101100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 95 67 97 /

Allensworth 67 95 68 99 /

Wasco 65 95 67 98 /

Delano 67 95 68 97 /

McFarland 66 95 67 98 /

Shafter 67 95 68 99 /

CAZ311-101100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 65 95 67 98 /

Hanford 66 96 67 100 /

Corcoran 65 95 67 99 /

CAZ312-101100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 64 95 66 98 /

Dinuba 63 95 66 98 /

Visalia 64 93 66 97 /

Exeter 65 95 66 98 /

Tulare 66 95 68 97 /

Lindsay 65 95 67 97 /

Porterville 68 95 70 97 /

CAZ313-101100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 71 96 73 99 /

CAZ314-101100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows 70 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

70 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 72 95 73 98 /

CAZ315-101100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 66 95 68 97 /

CAZ316-101100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 70 97 71 100 /

Lamont 69 97 71 100 /

Mettler 70 94 71 97 /

CAZ317-101100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 65 87 68 91 /

CAZ318-101100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. West winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 62 to

72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

86 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 59 92 61 94 /

Bass Lake 60 86 60 89 /

CAZ319-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 65 95 68 97 /

Three Rivers 68 96 71 99 / 10

Springville 66 89 68 92 / 10

Tule River Reservation 73 94 74 96 / 10

CAZ320-101100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows 66 to

76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

83 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 70 89 73 92 /

CAZ321-101100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ322-101100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

67 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows

67 to 73.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

67 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 60 81 60 83 / 10 10

CAZ323-101100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 79. Lows 44 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

60. Highs 63 to 79.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 40 71 40 73 / 10 10 10

Wawona 58 86 58 88 /

Hetch Hetchy 63 88 63 90 /

CAZ324-101100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows 60 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to

69. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 94 55 96 /

CAZ325-101100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 60 to

71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Highs

81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 62 to 70.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ326-101100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 77. Lows

45 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

58. Highs 61 to 77.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 51 72 51 74 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ327-101100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

64 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

58. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 70 53 72 / 10 10

Shaver Lake 55 76 56 79 / 10 10

Lake Wishon 57 75 57 76 / 10 10 10

CAZ328-101100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 70. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 53.

Highs 54 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 58 89 59 91 / 10 10 10

CAZ329-101100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 66. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 68. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 86. Lows 56 to

68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

68. Highs 69 to 85.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 74 58 77 / 10 10

CAZ330-101100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 75. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 77. Lows

42 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 77.

Lows 42 to 61.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 51 74 52 75 / 10 10 10

CAZ331-101100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 66. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

52 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84.

Lows 52 to 66.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 54 87 54 89 / 10

CAZ332-101100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 98. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 97. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 78 63 79 / 10

Kernville 68 95 68 97 / 10

Lake Isabella 72 95 73 97 / 10

Weldon 70 96 71 97 / 10

CAZ333-101100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68. West winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. West winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

62 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

62 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

61 to 71.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...

CAZ334-101100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. West winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

64 to 72.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

64 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 62 81 63 84 /

Tehachapi 62 87 62 89 / 10

Twin Oaks 68 89 69 92 /

CAZ335-101100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to

73. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

66 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

66 to 72.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 70 93 72 95 /

CAZ336-101100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 94. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

75. Highs 81 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 94. Lows

62 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 94. Lows

63 to 75.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 79 61 82 /

Frazier Park 55 85 56 87 /

CAZ337-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 96 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 78 100 78 102 / 10

Ridgecrest 76 101 76 102 / 10

CAZ338-101100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

71 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

70 to 76.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 73 97 73 100 /

CAZ339-101100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 94 74 95 / 10

California City 71 99 71 100 / 10

Edwards AFB 71 99 71 101 / 10

Rosamond 70 100 71 102 /

