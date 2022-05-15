CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 14, 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows 52 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 82 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 86 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-151100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 89 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-151100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 51 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 62. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 91 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 93 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 92 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 93 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 60 93 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 60 93 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-151100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 52 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 58 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 58 92 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-151100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 63 94 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 66 94 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-151100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 61 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 61 95 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 60 95 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 95 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-151100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 61 95 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 60 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 60 95 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 59 93 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 61 95 57 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-151100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

60 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 94 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 63 94 60 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-151100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 57 91 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 58 93 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 58 92 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 59 93 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-151100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 61 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 62 95 59 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-151100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 81 to

86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 59 94 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 59 95 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 60 94 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 59 94 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 60 94 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 61 94 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-151100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 61 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 60 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 60 95 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-151100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 94. Lows

55 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 60 95 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 59 94 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 60 95 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 61 94 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 61 95 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 61 93 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 63 94 59 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-151100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

64 to 69. Light winds in the evening becoming west up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

59 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs 80 to

85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 92 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows

57 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 65 93 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-151100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 93 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-151100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows

55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 63 92 60 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 62 93 61 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 92 61 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-151100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 54 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 80 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 84 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-151100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 53 86 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 54 82 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 56 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 92 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 62 94 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 61 87 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 90 61 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-151100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 64 85 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-151100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

62 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

CAZ322-151100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 52 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

45 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 54 77 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-151100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...55 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 37 68 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 52 82 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 82 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-151100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 49 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84.

Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 83 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-151100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 62 to 72.

CAZ326-151100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

29 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 44 63 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-151100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 73 at 5000 feet...

60 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 47 65 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 71 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 71 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-151100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55 at 5000 feet...41 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 at 5000 feet...61 to

71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs around 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-151100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...58 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

59 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 68 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...

51 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 52 69 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-151100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 45 69 43 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-151100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to

56 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to

48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 48 82 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-151100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

54 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 54 70 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 58 89 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 88 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 61 87 60 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-151100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 82. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

CAZ334-151100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 68 to

78. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 74 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 79 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 83 58 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-151100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 60 86 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-151100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 49 79 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 62 to 67. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

54 to 63. Highs 79 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 96 66 94 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 61 97 63 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-151100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear, windy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 60 90 62 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-151100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 14 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 93. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 84. Lows 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 90 64 88 / 0 0 0 0

California City 55 93 61 89 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 54 93 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 55 92 60 87 / 0 0 0 0

