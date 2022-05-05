CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

145 FPUS56 KHNX 050701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-061100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 48 to 53. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Highs 65 to 71.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 82 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-061100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 54 85 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-061100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 66 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 86 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 87 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 54 87 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-061100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 66 to 74. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-061100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49. Highs 65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 87 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-061100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 88 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 56 88 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 56 87 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-061100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 70 to

75. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 56 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 56 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 87 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-061100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 69 to

74. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 58 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 58 87 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-061100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73.

Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 54 86 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-061100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

48. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 55 87 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-061100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 86 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 55 86 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 56 85 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 55 85 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 55 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 56 85 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-061100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 88 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 87 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 56 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-061100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Highs 70 to

75. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 87 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 54 87 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 56 87 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 55 86 55 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 56 87 56 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 85 55 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-061100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

52. Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 83 60 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-061100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 85 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-061100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 54 85 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-061100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 85 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 85 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 84 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-061100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 76 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-061100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 79 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 49 74 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 84 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 86 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 54 78 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-061100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 77 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-061100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ322-061100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 49 71 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-061100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 42 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...17 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 29 to 37 at

5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 52 to

58 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 32 61 28 56 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 46 75 43 70 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 74 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-061100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 44. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Colder. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 51 74 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-061100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ326-061100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 27 to 37.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 38 56 36 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-061100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 46 to 52 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to

57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 41 60 36 55 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 65 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 44 66 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-061100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 51 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 31 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Colder. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

Lows around 29 at 5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of snow. Lows around 32 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Not as cold. Chance of snow

40 percent. Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows around

37 at 5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 47 79 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-061100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 64 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-061100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph in

the morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow.

Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to

34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 33 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to

54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 64 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-061100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...57 to

67 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 35 at

5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 44 75 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-061100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 57. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 51. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

35 to 43. Highs 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 63 44 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 55 82 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 81 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 82 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-061100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...

=

$$

CAZ334-061100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 67 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 71 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 74 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-061100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-061100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 69 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 74 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-061100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as warm.

Highs 72 to 82. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 62 to

72. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 66 92 65 88 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 63 95 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-061100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds

25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Highs

59 to 69. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Breezy. Lows

43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 60 84 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-061100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu May 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 79 to 85. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Not as warm. Highs

69 to 75. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 61 to

68. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 63 87 62 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 58 87 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 57 88 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 87 56 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

