CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 17, 2022 _____ 816 FPUS56 KHNX 180701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. CAZ300-191100- West Side Mountains north of 198- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 48 to 53. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs 71 to 76. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 51 to 56. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 55 68 48 70 \/ 20 60 0 0 = $$ CAZ301-191100- Los Banos - Dos Palos- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 46 to 51. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 64 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 73 to 82. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 52 69 45 73 \/ 20 60 0 0 = $$ CAZ302-191100- Merced - Madera - Mendota- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 77 to 82. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 69 43 74 \/ 20 70 0 0 Merced 50 71 45 74 \/ 0 60 0 0 Chowchilla 49 69 44 74 \/ 0 50 0 0 Madera 50 70 45 74 \/ 0 40 0 0 Firebaugh 48 71 44 75 \/ 0 40 0 0 Mendota 47 71 44 75 \/ 0 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ303-191100- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 43 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Highs 76 to 81. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 49 69 44 74 \/ 0 60 0 0 Le Grand 49 69 44 74 \/ 0 60 0 0 = $$ CAZ304-191100- Coalinga - Avenal- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 66 to 71. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Highs 71 to 81. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 48 72 45 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 Avenal 51 73 50 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ305-191100- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 73 to 83. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 49 74 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Five Points 48 74 47 76 \/ 0 20 0 0 NAS Lemoore 49 74 47 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kettleman City 51 75 50 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ306-191100- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs around 79. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 51 74 49 75 \/ 0 20 0 0 Kingsburg 50 74 48 75 \/ 0 20 0 0 Sanger 50 73 47 75 \/ 0 20 0 0 Kerman 49 71 46 75 \/ 0 30 0 0 Caruthers 49 73 47 75 \/ 0 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ307-191100- Fresno-Clovis- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 76 to 81. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 52 72 50 75 \/ 0 30 0 0 Fresno 53 72 50 75 \/ 0 30 0 0 = $$ CAZ308-191100- West Side Mountains South of 198- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 71 to 76. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 50 to 55. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 69 43 74 \/ 20 70 0 0 Merced 50 71 45 74 \/ 0 60 0 0 Chowchilla 49 69 44 74 \/ 0 50 0 0 Madera 50 70 45 74 \/ 0 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ309-191100- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 49 76 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 49 77 49 77 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ310-191100- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 71 to 76. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 76 to 81. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 51. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 48 76 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Allensworth 48 76 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Wasco 48 76 49 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Delano 48 76 49 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 McFarland 48 76 49 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Shafter 49 76 50 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ311-191100- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 45 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 72 to 77. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 77 to 82. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 47 to 52. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 49 74 47 76 \/ 0 0 0 0 Hanford 50 75 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Corcoran 49 76 49 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ312-191100- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 68 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 76 to 81. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 53. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 49 74 47 75 \/ 0 20 0 0 Dinuba 48 74 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Visalia 50 75 48 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Exeter 49 74 47 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Tulare 50 76 49 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lindsay 48 74 47 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 Porterville 50 75 48 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ313-191100- Buena Vista- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 70 to 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to 68. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 52 to 57. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 55 74 54 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ314-191100- Bakersfield- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 70 to 75. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 47 to 52. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 70 to 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 56. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 53 76 53 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ315-191100- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 69 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 74 to 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 48 to 54. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 47 75 47 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ316-191100- South End San Joaquin Valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 68 to 74. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 66. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 68 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 56. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 50 76 50 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lamont 51 76 51 75 \/ 0 0 0 0 Mettler 51 75 50 74 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ317-191100- Mariposa Madera Foothills- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 69. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 41 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 64 to 72. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 70 to 78. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 46 59 43 63 \/ 0 50 0 0 = $$ CAZ318-191100- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 56 to 66. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 61 to 71. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 42 62 38 65 \/ 0 40 0 0 Bass Lake 41 58 38 61 \/ 0 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ319-191100- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 41 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 56 to 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 65 to 73. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 70 to 78. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 50 69 48 71 \/ 0 30 0 0 Three Rivers 48 73 45 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 Springville 47 67 44 67 \/ 0 0 0 0 Tule River Reservation 51 71 49 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ320-191100- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 61 to 71. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 49 62 47 64 \/ 0 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ321-191100- South End Sierra Foothills- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 51. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 66 to 71. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 72 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 49 to 55. .MONDAY... = $$ CAZ322-191100- South End of the Lower Sierra- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 60 to 70. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 40 58 37 59 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ323-191100- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY...Snow likely, Rain likely. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near the crest, widespread frost after midnight. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet... 26 to 32 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet... 40 to 45 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 22 43 18 47 \/ 0 60 0 0 Wawona 38 56 34 61 \/ 0 50 0 0 Hetch Hetchy 42 55 39 59 \/ 0 60 0 0 = $$ CAZ324-191100- Yosemite Valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 42 to 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 29 to 39. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 41 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 51 to 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 56 to 66. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 42 55 39 59 \/ 0 50 0 0 = $$ CAZ325-191100- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 42 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47. .MONDAY... = $$ CAZ326-191100- Upper San Joaquin River- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow, Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 16 to 26. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 23 to 33. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 30 38 26 42 \/ 0 40 0 0 = $$ CAZ327-191100- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 25 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet... 26 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 32 44 29 47 \/ 0 30 0 0 Shaver Lake 36 51 33 52 \/ 0 30 0 0 Lake Wishon 34 51 32 53 \/ 0 20 0 0 = $$ CAZ328-191100- Kings Canyon NP- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 40 at 5000 feet... 26 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of snow 50 percent. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 60 percent. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34 at 5000 feet... 20 to 29 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet... 25 to 35 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 37 63 34 65 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ329-191100- Grant Grove Area- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet... 25 to 34 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 49 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet... 33 to 38 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet... 28 to 38 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 37 51 35 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ330-191100- Sequoia NP- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet... 27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet... 39 to 48 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet... 23 to 33 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and chance of rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet... 28 to 38 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 31 50 28 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ331-191100- South End of the Upper Sierra- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet... 31 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet... 31 to 41 at 8000 feet. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 34 63 31 63 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ332-191100- Kern River Valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 67. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 52 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 42 to 48. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 46 to 52. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 39 52 37 52 \/ 0 0 0 0 Kernville 45 69 43 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 Lake Isabella 47 69 45 69 \/ 0 0 0 0 Weldon 49 69 45 70 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ333-191100- Piute Walker Basin- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 54 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 60 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 41 to 51. .MONDAY... = $$ CAZ334-191100- Tehachapi- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 44 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 54 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 60 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 42 to 52. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 41 58 41 58 \/ 0 0 0 0 Tehachapi 42 60 40 59 \/ 0 0 0 0 Twin Oaks 47 64 45 64 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ335-191100- Grapevine- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 45 to 50. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 47 69 45 68 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ336-191100- Frazier Mountain Communities- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 42 59 39 58 \/ 0 0 0 0 Frazier Park 38 63 35 61 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ337-191100- Indian Wells Valley- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 72 to 81. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 76. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 63 to 71. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 74 to 84. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 50 to 55. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 56 77 52 78 \/ 0 0 0 0 Ridgecrest 54 80 50 80 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ338-191100- Mojave Desert Slopes- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 58 to 68. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 47. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening. Lows 46 to 54. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 52 71 49 71 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ CAZ339-191100- Mojave Desert- 1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 71 to 77. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Breezy. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highs 61 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 72 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 77 to 83. .MONDAY... TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 55 72 52 72 \/ 0 0 0 0 California City 50 74 47 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 Edwards AFB 50 75 47 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 Rosamond 49 74 46 73 \/ 0 0 0 0 = $$ weather.gov\/hanford _____