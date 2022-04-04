CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

_____

783 FPUS56 KHNX 040601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-041100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

56 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 77 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-041100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 78 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-041100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 78 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 79 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 79 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-041100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 45 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-041100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 46 77 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 49 76 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-041100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 46 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 46 77 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-041100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 94. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 47 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 77 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 46 77 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 45 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 46 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-041100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 49 78 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 49 78 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-041100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 78 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 44 78 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 44 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 45 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-041100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 46 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-041100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

48 to 53. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 44 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 45 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 45 74 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 46 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-041100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

48 to 53. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 78 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 46 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 45 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-041100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

48 to 53. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 45 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 46 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 45 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 46 74 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-041100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

56 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

58 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 71 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-041100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

50 to 56. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 49 74 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-041100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

53 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

49 to 55. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 45 74 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-041100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 94. Lows

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

50 to 56. Highs 69 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 47 73 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 47 74 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 48 72 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-041100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 69 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-041100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 41 72 42 73 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 67 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 47 75 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 45 74 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 44 68 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 71 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-041100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 69 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-041100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

56 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

58 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

50 to 56. Highs 68 to 73.

=

$$

CAZ322-041100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 62 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-041100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 72 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 55 26 59 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 69 40 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 70 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-041100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 70 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-041100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 46 to

56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ326-041100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Over higher elevations,

west winds around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 50 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-041100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76 at

5000 feet...61 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 58 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 34 60 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-041100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 46 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 73 at

5000 feet...57 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around

40 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs around 59 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 37 72 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-041100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...50 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...58 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...60 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 57 41 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-041100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to

46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 59 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-041100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 38 to

47 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 67 34 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-041100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 49 to

57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

76 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 56 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 75 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 45 72 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 46 74 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-041100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

49 to 59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ334-041100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest winds around

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 57 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 39 61 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 44 64 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-041100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 44 67 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-041100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. North winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 39 58 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 34 61 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-041100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 50 to

58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Highs

85 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

48 to 56. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 53 84 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 49 86 51 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-041100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 45 to 55.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Highs 65 to 75.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy. Lows

47 to 57. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 51 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 52 74 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-041100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 46 to

54. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs 75 to 83. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy.

Lows 48 to 56. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 86. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 79 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

California City 50 80 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 48 80 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 49 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

