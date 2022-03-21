CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

964 FPUS56 KHNX 210601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-211100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 75 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-211100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 75 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-211100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 75 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 75 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 73 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 40 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 39 75 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 40 75 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-211100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-211100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 73 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 71 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-211100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds in the evening

becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 73 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 74 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 73 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 43 72 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-211100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 40 72 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 40 71 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 71 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 40 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-211100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 72 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 42 72 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-211100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

52 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 75 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 75 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 73 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 40 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-211100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 40 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 72 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-211100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 70 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 70 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 40 71 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 40 70 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-211100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 73 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 73 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 39 71 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-211100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 71 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 40 70 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 40 71 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 42 70 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 70 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 41 69 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 42 70 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-211100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 68 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-211100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

52 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 45 70 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-211100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 41 69 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-211100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 42 70 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 42 70 47 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 42 69 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-211100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 65 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-211100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 34 68 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 35 64 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 68 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 41 70 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 64 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 67 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 43 63 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-211100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

54 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

=

$$

CAZ322-211100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 34 60 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-211100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 16 53 23 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 33 67 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 40 69 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-211100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 68 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-211100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

=

$$

CAZ326-211100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 20 to 30. North winds

around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 51. Over higher

elevations, north winds around 25 mph in the morning, Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 24 46 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-211100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 32 55 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 57 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-211100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs around 62 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 34 67 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-211100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...53 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...47 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 35 54 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-211100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. North

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over higher

elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...45 to 52 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 55 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-211100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 26 64 32 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-211100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 55 43 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 72 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 39 73 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-211100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

=

$$

CAZ334-211100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 57 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 61 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 38 64 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-211100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 40 64 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-211100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 56 43 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 60 36 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

49 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 88.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 76 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 40 78 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-211100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

51 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 40 71 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-211100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 71 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 74 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 35 73 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 73 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather