Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-051100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 68 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 63 82 61 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-051100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 86 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-051100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 85 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 87 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 86 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 86 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 55 87 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 56 88 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-051100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 57 86 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 57 86 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-051100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 87 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 65 87 63 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-051100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

86 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 60 89 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 89 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 87 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 63 88 61 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-051100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

43 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 85 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 57 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 54 87 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 54 87 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-051100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 56 to 62. Light winds in the evening becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs around 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

45 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 61 86 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 60 86 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-051100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

51 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 55 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 55 85 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 56 87 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 54 86 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 55 86 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-051100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds in the evening becoming

west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows

46 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

49 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 59 88 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 88 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-051100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows 56 to 61.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

45 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 58 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 59 85 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 59 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 59 87 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-051100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

44 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 87 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 88 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 87 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-051100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 61. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. North winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows

44 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 57 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 57 85 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 57 86 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 59 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 59 85 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 59 85 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 62 85 59 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-051100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the east up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

53 to 59.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 85 65 78 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-051100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night.

Lows 58 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting

to the east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 85 63 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-051100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of

smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Lows 59 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

46 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 60 85 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-051100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting to

the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

48 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 62 86 58 80 / 20 0 0 0

Lamont 62 86 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 63 84 60 78 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-051100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 67. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 80 to 86. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 79 58 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-051100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 82 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 50 78 47 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-051100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze after midnight.

Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 70. Lows

49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 85 60 76 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 60 85 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 60 80 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 82 63 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-051100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 65 79 61 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-051100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

53 to 59.

=

$$

CAZ322-051100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke through the night. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 70 48 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-051100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 69 to 74 at

5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, areas of smoke in

the evening. Haze. Lows 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. No

snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows

40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as

cool. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 25 61 25 54 / 0 0 0 20

Wawona 49 77 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 55 78 53 69 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ324-051100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to

71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 84 41 77 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ325-051100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 48 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68.

=

$$

CAZ326-051100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 55. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

No snow accumulation. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers. Chance of snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 61 39 54 / 0 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ327-051100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in

the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. No snow accumulation. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 44 59 42 54 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 45 67 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 46 65 43 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-051100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Near the crest, haze in the evening. Areas of smoke. Lows around

51 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Near

the crest, haze in the morning, A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Areas of smoke. No snow accumulation. Highs around

72 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...

36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

morning. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. No snow accumulation. Lows around 45 at

5000 feet...33 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Highs around 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

around 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 44 at

5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 75 50 71 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-051100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in

the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

62 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance

of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers likely. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 64 48 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-051100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Near the crest, areas of smoke and haze

through the night. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, sunny in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon, Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Areas of

smoke and haze through the day, A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 62 35 57 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-051100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 74 37 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-051100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 83.

East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 72 to 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 60 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 67 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 54 82 52 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 56 82 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 57 81 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-051100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

40 to 50.

=

$$

CAZ334-051100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Haze, windy. Lows

52 to 62. South winds 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 48 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 71 53 66 / 20 0 0 0

Tehachapi 49 73 47 70 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 49 77 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-051100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Haze in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Windy, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

45 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

47 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 81 61 75 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-051100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze in the evening. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. South winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 67 51 64 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 73 40 70 / 40 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-051100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze after midnight. Windy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 86. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through

the night. Lows 54 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Highs 78 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 59 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-051100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Haze through the night. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs 70 to 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 59 81 57 79 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-051100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 4 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 54 to 62. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 52 to

58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 45 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 78 60 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 82 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 82 53 80 / 20 20 0 0

Rosamond 57 82 53 80 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

