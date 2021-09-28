CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

_____

531 FPUS56 KHNX 280601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-281100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 75 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-281100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 56 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-281100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 74 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 75 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 54 76 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 55 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-281100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

62. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 76 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 54 76 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-281100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

67. Highs 89 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 76 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 76 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-281100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

64. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 77 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 57 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 57 76 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 60 77 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-281100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

Highs 88 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

60. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 74 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 55 74 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 55 74 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 53 75 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 55 74 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-281100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

90 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

64. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 57 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 75 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-281100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

67. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 74 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 55 77 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 53 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 53 75 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-281100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

63. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 58 75 51 79 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-281100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

60. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 57 74 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 57 74 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 57 74 48 77 / 0 20 0 0

Delano 58 73 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 58 73 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 58 74 50 77 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-281100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 58 75 51 79 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 56 77 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 57 75 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-281100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

60. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 56 74 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 55 73 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 55 74 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 56 72 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 57 73 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 55 72 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 58 72 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-281100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 93. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

67. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 72 58 77 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-281100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 89 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 62 72 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-281100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

58 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 57 72 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-281100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 67 to

72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

68. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

61 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 70 52 78 / 0 20 0 0

Lamont 59 72 51 78 / 0 20 0 0

Mettler 59 69 53 75 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-281100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 53 70 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-281100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

76 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 74 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 44 69 42 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-281100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

66. Highs 85 to 92.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 91. Lows

61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 74 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 53 73 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 67 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 69 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-281100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning.

Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 54 69 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-281100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to

71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

68. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

63 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

=

$$

CAZ322-281100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows

47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 61 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-281100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...

59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 22 56 17 61 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 42 70 41 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 72 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-281100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 78 37 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-281100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

52 to 62.

=

$$

CAZ326-281100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 57. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 36 57 33 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-281100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at

5000 feet...62 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 52 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 39 59 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 41 60 40 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-281100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows around 45 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...

35 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52 at

5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs around 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 50 72 48 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-281100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Colder. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 60 to

65 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 77 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 78 at

5000 feet...60 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 56 42 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-281100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze. Colder. Lows

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 57 to

62 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations,

gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 34 56 32 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-281100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs

56 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...61 to 69 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 33 66 32 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-281100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Breezy. Lows

48 to 54. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 44 to 52. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90.

Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 54 43 65 / 0 20 0 0

Kernville 48 73 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 53 71 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 55 71 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-281100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 43 to 53. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

51 to 61.

=

$$

CAZ334-281100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

53 to 63. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 74 to 84.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 55 46 66 / 0 20 0 0

Tehachapi 47 59 41 72 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 62 38 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-281100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows

48 to 58. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 59 67 55 75 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-281100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 56 43 64 / 20 20 0 0

Frazier Park 39 64 34 71 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-281100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Windy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Windy.

Highs 78 to 86. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 91. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Highs

86 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 63 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-281100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Very windy. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Very windy. Highs

64 to 74. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Very windy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

59 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 58 73 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-281100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 81. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 47 to 55.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 85 to 91.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 92. Lows

58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 62 76 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

California City 57 77 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 56 77 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 56 77 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather