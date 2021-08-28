CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

383 FPUS56 KHNX 280601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-281100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 70 to 76.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

99 to 107. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 72 to

78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 107. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

69. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 71 104 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 75 103 76 105 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 72 98 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-281100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 65 to

71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 101 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 64 103 67 104 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-281100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

through the night. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 64 100 66 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 64 103 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 62 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 64 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-281100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 102 to 107.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 67 to

73. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

65. Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 68 104 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 66 104 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 103 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 72 105 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-281100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the

night. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 62 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 103 65 104 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 66 103 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 62 104 65 105 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 65 103 68 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-281100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 73.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 101 to 106.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to

74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 71 103 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 69 103 72 105 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 103 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 65 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 66 103 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 103 66 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-281100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 66 to

74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 63 102 65 103 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 68 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 66 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 102 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-281100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

101 to 106. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 67 to

73. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs

92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 103 69 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-281100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 65 to 71.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs

102 to 107. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to

74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

93 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 69 105 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 66 103 70 105 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 68 105 70 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-281100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 66 to 74. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to

77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95.

Lows 59 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 103 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 67 103 70 104 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 68 104 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-281100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to

79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 104 79 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 104 77 104 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 71 105 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 69 104 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 102 75 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-281100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 96 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 59 100 62 102 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 73 97 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-281100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to

79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 104 74 105 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 99 74 99 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 77 102 78 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-281100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 54 102 57 103 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 79 39 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 95 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 80 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 60 95 62 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 64 96 67 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-281100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Near the crest, haze after midnight. Lows

59 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, haze and areas of smoke in the

morning. Haze. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 62 to

72 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 77 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 55 85 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 84 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-281100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to

69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94 at

5000 feet...74 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 96 66 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 60 83 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 91 63 91 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 50 96 53 96 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-281100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 92 to 97 at

5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze in the

evening. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97 at 5000 feet...78 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...57 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

48 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 62 87 66 88 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 66 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 69 103 74 103 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 68 102 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-281100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 91 70 91 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 94 63 95 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 97 61 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-281100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 67 to

77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 88 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 56 95 59 96 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 101 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-281100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 75.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 98 to 108. West

winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 109. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to

77. Highs 94 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 106 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 107 75 108 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-281100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 9 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99.

Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 74 100 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

California City 67 103 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 72 103 76 104 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 67 104 71 105 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 104 72 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

