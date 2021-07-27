CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 26, 2021

231 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 69 to 74.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 101 72 102 / 20 0 0 0

Avenal 73 100 77 102 / 20 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 69 96 72 97 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

68 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 61 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 68 98 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 68 100 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 67 99 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105. Lows

68 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to

71. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 96 68 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 69 99 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 67 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 68 100 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 67 to 72.

West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 108.

Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 101 72 102 / 20 0 0 0

Five Points 69 101 71 103 / 20 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 69 101 71 102 / 20 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 102 76 104 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 66 to 71.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 63 to 71.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 66 99 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 68 100 68 102 / 20 0 0 0

Lemoore 70 100 72 102 / 20 0 0 0

Hanford 68 101 69 103 / 20 0 0 0

Corcoran 69 101 71 102 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 69 to 75.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds in

the evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 106.

Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 96 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 100 72 102 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 74 101 74 102 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 74 101 74 102 / 20 0 0 0

Sanger 71 101 69 102 / 20 0 0 0

Reedley 70 100 69 102 / 20 0 0 0

Selma 71 101 71 102 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 68 101 68 102 / 20 0 0 0

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 67 to 73.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 95 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 69 100 68 102 / 30 0 0 0

Visalia 69 100 68 101 / 30 0 0 0

Exeter 70 101 69 102 / 30 0 0 0

Tulare 71 100 72 102 / 30 0 0 0

Lindsay 70 100 69 101 / 40 0 0 0

Porterville 73 100 73 101 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 67 to 72.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 99 71 101 / 30 0 0 0

Allensworth 70 101 72 102 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ187-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 67 to 72.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 99 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 101 72 103 / 30 0 0 0

Wasco 68 101 71 102 / 40 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 70 102 73 103 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 68 to 74.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 70 100 72 101 / 40 0 0 0

McFarland 69 101 71 102 / 40 0 0 0

Shafter 69 101 72 102 / 40 0 0 0

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Highs

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

70 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Highs 97 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 73 100 77 101 / 20 0 0 0

Bakersfield 75 100 77 101 / 30 0 0 0

Arvin 69 100 72 102 / 30 0 0 0

Lamont 69 101 73 102 / 30 0 0 0

Mettler 69 98 72 98 / 30 0 0 0

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 70 93 71 95 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 60 97 62 99 / 20 0 0 20

Auberry 74 94 74 95 / 20 0 0 20

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 71 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77.

Highs 90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 71 101 72 102 / 40 0 0 20

Springville 71 96 72 96 / 50 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 98 75 99 / 50 0 0 0

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 61 to

71 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...70 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

63 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 82 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 60 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 97 57 99 / 40 20 0 30

Tuolumne Meadows 41 72 41 72 / 60 30 20 50

Wawona 59 90 60 92 / 30 0 0 30

Devils Postpile 53 73 54 72 / 60 30 20 50

Bass Lake 61 91 62 93 / 30 0 0 20

Hetch Hetchy 66 91 67 94 / 40 20 0 30

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to

77 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 at 5000 feet...70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 76 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 55 73 56 74 / 40 0 0 40

Shaver Lake 55 81 57 83 / 30 0 0 30

Lake Wishon 56 79 58 80 / 40 20 0 40

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 87 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to

78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to

80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 79 to 88 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 89 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 62 90 63 91 / 60 20 0 30

Grant Grove 59 78 61 80 / 50 0 0 30

Lodgepole 51 77 52 79 / 60 20 0 30

Camp Nelson 58 85 62 86 / 60 0 0 20

Johnsondale 50 90 52 92 / 60 0 0 20

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near

the crest, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...51 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to

76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...55 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...

58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at 8000 feet.

Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91 at

5000 feet...72 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 60 82 63 84 / 60 0 0 0

Kernville 65 96 68 98 / 60 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 70 98 72 99 / 60 0 0 0

Weldon 68 95 71 98 / 60 0 0 0

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

65 to 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 85 65 86 / 40 0 0 0

Tehachapi 59 88 62 90 / 40 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 58 92 59 92 / 40 0 0 0

=

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 60 81 63 83 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 88 56 89 / 20 0 0 0

Grapevine 71 96 74 97 / 30 0 0 0

=

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106.

Lows 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 77 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 76 100 80 102 / 50 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 73 101 77 103 / 40 0 0 0

=

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

72 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

Highs 93 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 93 77 96 / 50 0 0 0

California City 69 98 72 100 / 40 0 0 0

Mojave 71 96 75 99 / 40 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 68 98 72 100 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 68 98 71 101 / 20 0 0 0

=

