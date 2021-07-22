CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

75. Highs 93 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 98. Lows

68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 73 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 90 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

69. Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

65 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 62 95 62 98 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 62 100 63 102 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 61 99 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 92 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

96 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 59 96 61 98 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 62 99 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 60 100 61 101 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 62 100 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to

72. Highs 94 to 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 64 102 66 103 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 66 102 67 102 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 72 104 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 103.

Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 100 62 101 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 63 101 64 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 67 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 65 102 67 103 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 68 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 104.

Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 70 100 70 101 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 70 102 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 70 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 66 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 66 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 67 102 68 101 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 102 65 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103.

Lows 67 to 74.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 65 101 66 101 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 65 101 67 101 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 67 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 69 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 67 102 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 71 102 72 101 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 105.

Lows 68 to 73.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 104. Lows

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 68 101 69 101 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 69 102 69 103 / 0 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105.

Lows 68 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows

69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 104 70 103 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 69 102 69 102 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 72 104 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 103.

Lows 70 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows

70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 69 102 71 101 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 70 102 70 102 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 70 103 71 103 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 104.

Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 102 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 76 102 77 101 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 72 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 72 102 73 102 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 72 100 73 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to

77. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 94 69 95 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 61 99 62 99 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 75 95 74 96 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 70 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 73 103 72 103 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 72 97 72 96 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 100 76 99 / 0 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze near the crest. Lows 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94 at

5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 101 57 102 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 77 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 59 94 60 94 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 53 77 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 62 94 62 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 94 67 95 / 0 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Haze after midnight. Lows 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, haze after

midnight. Lows 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 84 to 90 at 5000 feet...74 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. Lows 61 to 70 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 56 76 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 84 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 82 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Haze.

Lows 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93 at

5000 feet...73 to 83 at 8000 feet. Lows 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 63 to 71 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 64 94 65 95 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 62 81 62 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 54 80 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 62 89 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 54 94 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, Areas

of smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Near the crest,

haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 at

5000 feet...77 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...58 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95 at

5000 feet...76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 84 to 89 at

5000 feet...70 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 79 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 64 86 64 85 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 70 100 70 100 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 102 74 101 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 73 101 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

80 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 67 88 67 88 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 93 65 91 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 62 96 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 65 86 66 84 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 92 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 75 98 75 98 / 0 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 97 to 107. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Haze through the night. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104. Lows

74 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 73 to 81. Highs 92 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Highs

96 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 105 82 106 / 20 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 80 106 79 106 / 20 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze after midnight.

Lows 73 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 104.

Lows 70 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Highs

94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 80 99 79 98 / 20 0 0 0

California City 75 102 74 102 / 20 0 0 0

Mojave 78 101 78 100 / 20 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 75 102 74 101 / 20 0 0 0

Rosamond 74 102 73 101 / 0 0 0 0

