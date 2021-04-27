CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021

_____

417 FPUS56 KHNX 270601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-271100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to

49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

63. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 74 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 72 52 82 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 47 74 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-271100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 90 to 95.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 76 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 43 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 42 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-271100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

58. Highs 89 to 94.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows 48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 41 76 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 76 44 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 40 75 44 84 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 41 75 44 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

60. Highs 92 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 75 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 43 76 46 85 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 43 74 46 84 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 45 74 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-271100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

59. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 41 75 44 84 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 43 74 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 43 74 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 43 74 44 84 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 43 72 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-271100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

62. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 70 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 45 73 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 46 74 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 72 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 43 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 45 73 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 43 72 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-271100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 43 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 44 72 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 45 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 70 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 70 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-271100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 43 71 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 43 71 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-271100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 74 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 72 46 83 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 45 74 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-271100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 43 71 46 82 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 45 72 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-271100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. Highs

85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 69 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 48 71 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 45 70 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 71 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 69 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-271100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

80 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 64 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 33 65 36 77 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 41 61 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-271100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

56 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

57 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 41 69 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 64 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 65 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-271100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent near the crest20 percent ....Not as

cool. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 81 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...53 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

51 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 56 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 13 45 17 59 / 40 30 0 0

Wawona 30 60 34 72 / 20 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 21 40 25 54 / 30 30 0 0

Bass Lake 32 60 36 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 35 63 41 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-271100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent near the crest20 percent ....Not as

cool. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 49 to 56 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...59 to

67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...

64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 67 at

5000 feet...51 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 25 43 30 55 / 0 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 26 50 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 47 30 61 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-271100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to

37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent near the crest20 percent ....Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79 at

5000 feet...61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 30 58 32 73 / 20 20 0 0

Grant Grove 28 45 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 23 44 25 59 / 30 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 31 51 35 66 / 30 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 55 26 71 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-271100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers...mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of precipitation 20 percent near

the crest20 percent ....Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...29 to 34 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

44 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 at

5000 feet...69 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...63 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to

51 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 73 at

5000 feet...56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...

37 to 43 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 46 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 39 63 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 42 63 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 41 62 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-271100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 50 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 34 55 38 69 / 20 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 59 34 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-271100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 34 48 38 63 / 40 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 54 33 69 / 20 0 0 0

Grapevine 40 62 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 52. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 87. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

60 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 86 to

96. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 48 71 51 85 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 45 73 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-271100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 65 51 79 / 0 40 0 0

California City 42 68 43 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 44 65 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 42 69 41 82 / 0 20 0 0

Rosamond 41 68 42 82 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather