CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

_____

777 FPUS56 KHNX 260701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-262300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to

48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 63. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 43 73 / 20 0 0

Avenal 65 45 72 / 30 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 46 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-262300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

57. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows

48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 66 43 75 / 20 0 0

Mendota 68 42 76 / 20 0 0

Firebaugh 68 41 76 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-262300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

57. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 66 40 76 / 20 0 0

Merced 67 40 75 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 66 40 74 / 20 0 0

Madera 66 41 74 / 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 59. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 67 43 74 / 30 0 0

Five Points 68 42 74 / 20 0 0

NAS Lemoore 67 43 73 / 30 0 0

Kettleman City 67 45 73 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-262300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

48 to 57. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 95. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 67 41 74 / 20 0 0

Caruthers 67 43 73 / 30 0 0

Lemoore 67 43 73 / 30 0 0

Hanford 68 43 73 / 30 0 0

Corcoran 66 43 71 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-262300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

51 to 60. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 63 41 70 / 30 0 0

Clovis 66 44 73 / 30 0 0

Fresno 66 45 73 / 30 0 0

Sanger 66 43 72 / 30 0 0

Reedley 66 43 72 / 30 0 0

Selma 66 44 73 / 30 0 0

Kingsburg 66 43 72 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-262300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

53 to 59.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

55 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 66 41 71 / 30 0 0

Visalia 67 43 72 / 30 0 0

Exeter 66 42 70 / 30 0 0

Tulare 66 44 71 / 30 0 0

Lindsay 65 42 70 / 30 0 0

Porterville 65 43 70 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-262300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

52 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

53 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 66 42 71 / 30 0 0

Allensworth 66 43 71 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-262300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 43 73 / 30 0 0

Wasco 66 43 72 / 30 0 0

Buttonwillow 69 43 73 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-262300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

61 to 67. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 94.

Lows 52 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 66 43 71 / 30 0 0

McFarland 66 43 71 / 30 0 0

Shafter 66 44 71 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-262300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96.

Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 50 68 / 30 0 0

Bakersfield 66 47 70 / 30 0 0

Arvin 65 45 70 / 40 0 0

Lamont 66 45 70 / 30 0 0

Mettler 64 45 68 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-262300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 77 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 79 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 36 64 / 30 0 0

Oakhurst 58 32 65 / 30 0 0

Auberry 56 40 62 / 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-262300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows

55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Highs

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 40 69 / 40 0 0

Springville 57 40 63 / 40 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 43 65 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-262300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, Chance of showers

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation

1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool. No snow accumulation. Highs 50 to

58 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 77 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 80 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to

64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49 at

5000 feet...31 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 31 56 / 50 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 38 12 45 / 50 0 0

Wawona 50 28 60 / 50 0 0

Devils Postpile 32 19 39 / 50 0 0

Bass Lake 52 30 60 / 40 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 32 61 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-262300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

50 percent chance of showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 4 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...16 to 22 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. No snow accumulation. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 76 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57 at 5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs 68 to 78 at

5000 feet...59 to 69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at

5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...

50 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 21 42 / 40 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 24 50 / 40 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 24 47 / 50 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-262300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the evening, then

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to

70 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 27 58 / 40 20 0

Grant Grove 40 26 47 / 40 0 0

Lodgepole 39 21 45 / 60 20 20

Camp Nelson 45 30 52 / 40 20 20

Johnsondale 50 22 56 / 30 20 20

=

$$

CAZ195-262300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers, A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph

in the morning. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 45 to

53 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet. West winds around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers...mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. No

snow accumulation. Lows 26 to 33 at 5000 feet...23 to 28 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 51 to

57 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 73 to

80 at 5000 feet...63 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to

61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 28 47 / 40 0 20

Kernville 58 38 63 / 30 0 20

Lake Isabella 58 41 63 / 30 0 20

Weldon 57 40 63 / 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ196-262300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 45 to 55. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 71 to

81. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 35 50 / 40 0 20

Tehachapi 50 35 54 / 40 0 20

Twin Oaks 54 30 59 / 30 0 20

=

$$

CAZ197-262300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 45 to

55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 34 50 / 40 0 0

Frazier Park 50 29 55 / 40 0 0

Grapevine 57 40 62 / 40 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-262300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Windy. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 87 to

97. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 46 72 / 0 20 20

Ridgecrest 70 43 73 / 0 0 20

=

$$

CAZ199-262300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs

56 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 83 to

93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to

92. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 45 65 / 0 0 20

California City 64 40 69 / 0 0 0

Mojave 61 43 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 64 40 69 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 63 40 68 / 20 0 0

=

$$

