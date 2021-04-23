CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

_____

133 FPUS56 KHNX 230701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-232300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 82 48 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 50 76 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 74 50 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-232300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

50. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 48 73 / 0 0 0

Mendota 84 48 77 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 83 47 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-232300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

48. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 80 46 73 / 0 0 0

Merced 82 46 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 82 46 74 / 0 0 0

Madera 82 48 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-232300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 84 48 78 / 0 0 0

Five Points 85 48 78 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 83 48 77 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 83 50 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-232300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 83 48 77 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 83 48 77 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 83 48 78 / 0 0 0

Hanford 84 48 78 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 82 48 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-232300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 51 73 / 0 0 0

Clovis 82 52 76 / 0 0 0

Fresno 83 53 77 / 0 0 0

Sanger 82 51 77 / 0 0 0

Reedley 82 49 77 / 0 0 0

Selma 83 51 77 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 83 49 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-232300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 82 48 77 / 0 0 0

Visalia 83 49 78 / 0 0 0

Exeter 82 49 78 / 0 0 0

Tulare 83 49 78 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 82 48 78 / 0 0 0

Porterville 82 50 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-232300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 82 46 78 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 83 47 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-232300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 84 46 79 / 0 0 0

Wasco 84 48 79 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 86 48 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-232300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

78 to 83. Lows 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 83 48 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 83 48 79 / 0 0 0

Shafter 85 48 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-232300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 82 55 78 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 84 53 79 / 0 0 0

Arvin 84 51 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 84 51 80 / 0 0 0

Mettler 82 51 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-232300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 48 65 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 75 43 68 / 0 0 0

Auberry 72 51 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-232300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 82 50 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 77 48 72 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 78 53 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-232300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance

of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...

51 to 61 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 67 45 59 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 57 24 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 71 41 63 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 52 33 44 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 72 43 65 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 72 46 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-232300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to

53 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...33 to 39 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 53 35 48 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 36 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 60 37 55 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-232300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet. Highs 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 56 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 73 40 68 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 40 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 58 33 54 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 66 41 62 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 70 33 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-232300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 38 56 / 0 0 0

Kernville 78 48 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 77 49 73 / 0 0 0

Weldon 77 49 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-232300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 60 to 70. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Breezy. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

64 to 74. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 42 61 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 69 42 64 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 73 38 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-232300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs

46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

63 to 73. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 64 42 61 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 69 36 67 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 77 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-232300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs

76 to 85. Lows 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 85 55 81 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 87 51 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-232300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 51. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 78 53 75 / 0 0 0

California City 82 48 78 / 0 0 0

Mojave 80 51 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 81 48 78 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 80 46 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather