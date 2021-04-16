CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

660 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-162300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 80 49 83 / 0 0 0

Avenal 78 52 81 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 77 50 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-162300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 79 48 82 / 0 0 0

Mendota 81 47 83 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 81 46 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-162300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows

48 to 54.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 45 83 / 0 0 0

Merced 80 45 83 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 79 45 82 / 0 0 0

Madera 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 88. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 80 49 83 / 0 0 0

Five Points 81 47 83 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 79 51 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-162300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 79 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 80 47 83 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 48 82 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

Hanford 80 48 83 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 79 47 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-162300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 76 50 78 / 0 0 0

Clovis 79 51 82 / 0 0 0

Fresno 79 51 82 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

Reedley 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

Selma 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-162300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

57. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

Visalia 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

Exeter 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

Tulare 79 49 81 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 78 49 81 / 0 0 0

Porterville 78 50 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-162300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 78 47 81 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 79 47 81 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-162300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

56. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 79 48 82 / 0 0 0

Wasco 79 47 82 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 81 49 83 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-162300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 86 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

59. Highs 83 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 84. Lows

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

McFarland 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

Shafter 79 49 82 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-162300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

60. Highs 84 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 85. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 76 56 79 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 79 53 81 / 0 0 0

Arvin 78 51 81 / 0 0 0

Lamont 79 50 81 / 0 0 0

Mettler 77 51 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-162300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 47 72 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 72 40 74 / 0 0 0

Auberry 69 50 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-162300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 78 49 79 / 0 0 0

Springville 72 49 74 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 74 53 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-162300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

56 to 64 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the evening. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds around 25 mph after midnight. Breezy. No snow accumulation.

Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. No snow accumulation. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 60 to

67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 61 41 63 / 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 51 17 51 / 20 0 0

Wawona 66 37 69 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 45 26 44 / 30 20 20

Bass Lake 67 39 70 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 68 43 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-162300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

56 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

58 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...31 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 32 51 / 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 56 32 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 55 33 57 / 20 0 20

=

$$

CAZ194-162300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 55 to

65 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 58 to

68 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 66 36 68 / 20 0 20

Grant Grove 55 38 57 / 0 0 20

Lodgepole 53 29 55 / 20 0 20

Camp Nelson 61 40 62 / 0 0 20

Johnsondale 66 32 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-162300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

48 at 5000 feet...35 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...35 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 56 38 57 / 0 0 0

Kernville 73 46 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 73 49 74 / 0 0 0

Weldon 72 47 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-162300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 64 to

74. Lows 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 60 43 63 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 65 41 65 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 69 38 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-162300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 58 40 61 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 64 36 67 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-162300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 81 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

80 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 77 to

87. Lows 50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 79 52 78 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 79 49 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-162300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Apr 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 46 to 54. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

79 to 89.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 53 72 / 0 0 0

California City 77 45 76 / 0 0 0

Mojave 75 49 75 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 77 44 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 77 45 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

