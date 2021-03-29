CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____

550 FPUS56 KHNX 290701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-292300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 82 47 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 79 49 76 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 74 50 74 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-292300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

51. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 75 47 76 / 0 0 0

Mendota 78 45 76 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 77 45 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-292300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Highs

80 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 74 44 75 / 0 0 0

Merced 75 42 76 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 75 42 75 / 0 0 0

Madera 77 44 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-292300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 80 47 77 / 0 0 0

Five Points 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 80 48 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-292300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 79 45 76 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 79 46 77 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 80 46 77 / 0 0 0

Hanford 81 45 78 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 80 45 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-292300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 55. Highs

82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 75 47 73 / 0 0 0

Clovis 79 47 76 / 0 0 0

Fresno 79 48 76 / 0 0 0

Sanger 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

Reedley 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

Selma 79 47 76 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-292300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds in the evening

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. Highs

82 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

54. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

Visalia 80 45 76 / 0 0 0

Exeter 79 47 76 / 0 0 0

Tulare 80 46 76 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 79 46 76 / 0 0 0

Porterville 79 48 76 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-292300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 80 45 77 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-292300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

Wasco 82 47 79 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 82 48 80 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-292300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds in the evening

becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 80 47 78 / 0 0 0

McFarland 81 47 78 / 0 0 0

Shafter 82 48 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-292300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 79 53 76 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 81 52 80 / 0 0 0

Arvin 80 50 79 / 0 0 0

Lamont 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

Mettler 79 50 79 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-292300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 44 67 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 72 41 71 / 0 0 0

Auberry 69 48 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-292300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 79 47 76 / 0 0 0

Springville 73 47 71 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 75 51 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-292300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 69 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

49 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 66 38 64 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 51 14 48 / 0 0 0

Wawona 68 35 67 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 46 22 42 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 69 37 67 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-292300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

53 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50 at 5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 31 51 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 60 31 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 57 32 56 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-292300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

Over higher elevations, gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

49 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 68 35 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 59 37 56 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 56 29 54 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 63 40 63 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 68 32 67 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-292300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...32 to

37 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...33 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 76 at 5000 feet...

57 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

46 at 5000 feet...35 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 75 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 37 58 / 0 0 0

Kernville 75 44 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 46 73 / 0 0 0

Weldon 74 45 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-292300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 41 61 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 40 63 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 37 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-292300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 62 to 72. North winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 68 35 65 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 73 45 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-292300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 75 to

84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 85 47 75 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 86 45 75 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-292300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 73 to 83. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 20 to 30 mph

in the evening shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Below the passes, northwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 74 to

83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 76 to 86.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 49 68 / 0 0 0

California City 81 43 73 / 0 0 0

Mojave 77 45 71 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 81 42 73 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 81 42 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather