CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

_____

811 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-261100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 72. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 42 71 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 44 68 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 44 69 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-261100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 42 70 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 71 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 71 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-261100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 40 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 71 40 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 37 71 39 77 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 38 69 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 69 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 71 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 71 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 41 70 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 69 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-261100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 41 to

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 39 71 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 41 70 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 42 70 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 41 70 40 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 41 69 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-261100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 83. Lows 43 to

52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 44 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 66 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 43 69 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 69 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 42 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 42 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 43 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 42 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-261100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 42 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 43 69 42 77 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 44 68 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 43 69 43 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 43 68 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 44 68 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-261100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 41 to

50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 41 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 41 69 41 77 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 42 69 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-261100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 87. Lows 42 to

51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 42 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 42 69 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 70 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 43 71 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-261100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 44 to

54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 43 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 43 69 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 44 69 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 44 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-261100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86. Lows 45 to

55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 44 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 67 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 47 69 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 45 69 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 45 69 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 45 68 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-261100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 60 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 32 62 35 70 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 39 59 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-261100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Highs

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

45 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 42 67 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 41 62 43 70 / 20 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 44 64 48 73 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-261100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of showers in the evening. Near

the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in the evening.

Breezy. No snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 26 to

33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings around 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

morning. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39 at

5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 54 35 61 / 50 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 8 42 12 53 / 50 0 0 0

Wawona 27 59 31 65 / 30 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 17 35 20 47 / 40 0 0 0

Bass Lake 30 58 33 65 / 20 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 58 37 64 / 50 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-261100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows

26 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill

readings around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Wind chill readings around 8 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

48 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 42 26 50 / 20 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 49 26 57 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 21 46 27 55 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-261100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers...

partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers near the

crest. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Over

higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 1 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 56 30 65 / 20 0 0 0

Grant Grove 24 46 29 56 / 20 0 0 0

Lodgepole 19 44 23 54 / 20 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 31 51 35 62 / 30 0 0 0

Johnsondale 24 56 26 67 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-261100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at

8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 69 at 5000 feet...

48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 46 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 63 39 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 40 64 41 73 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 39 64 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-261100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the evening decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 51 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 55 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 32 59 33 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-261100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 49 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 29 54 31 65 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 39 61 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 70 mph in the evening becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 43 to

53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 69 43 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 42 69 40 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-261100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Mar 25 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 72 to 82.

Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 43 63 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 67 38 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 41 65 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 39 67 36 74 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 38 67 37 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather