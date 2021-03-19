CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to

68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows

42 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 64 42 62 / 60 0 0

Avenal 62 44 61 / 60 30 0

San Luis Reservoir 59 43 61 / 50 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 58 to

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 41 61 / 60 0 0

Mendota 60 41 63 / 70 20 0

Firebaugh 60 41 62 / 70 20 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 57 to 62.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 39 61 / 70 20 0

Merced 60 39 62 / 70 20 0

Chowchilla 59 41 61 / 80 30 0

Madera 59 42 61 / 80 30 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 43 63 / 60 30 0

Five Points 62 42 63 / 70 40 0

NAS Lemoore 62 44 63 / 60 30 0

Kettleman City 63 45 63 / 70 30 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 42 62 / 80 40 0

Caruthers 62 44 62 / 80 40 0

Lemoore 63 44 63 / 70 30 0

Hanford 64 45 63 / 70 40 0

Corcoran 64 44 62 / 60 40 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 44 58 / 80 50 0

Clovis 61 45 61 / 80 50 0

Fresno 62 45 61 / 80 50 0

Sanger 62 44 61 / 80 50 0

Reedley 63 44 61 / 80 50 0

Selma 62 45 61 / 80 40 0

Kingsburg 63 44 61 / 70 40 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 75.

Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 44 61 / 80 50 0

Visalia 64 47 63 / 70 50 0

Exeter 65 46 61 / 60 50 0

Tulare 64 46 62 / 60 50 0

Lindsay 65 46 61 / 50 60 0

Porterville 66 47 60 / 40 50 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76.

Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 44 62 / 50 40 0

Allensworth 66 45 62 / 40 40 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

61 to 66. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 72. Lows

39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 67 44 63 / 40 30 0

Wasco 70 46 63 / 30 40 0

Buttonwillow 71 46 63 / 30 30 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

Highs 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 67 46 62 / 30 50 0

McFarland 69 46 62 / 30 50 0

Shafter 71 47 63 / 20 40 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Highs 71 to

76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 50 58 / 20 20 0

Bakersfield 72 50 61 / 20 40 0

Arvin 72 47 60 / 0 30 0

Lamont 72 48 61 / 20 30 0

Mettler 71 47 59 / 0 30 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 37 52 / 90 50 0

Oakhurst 57 36 54 / 90 60 0

Auberry 54 41 51 / 90 60 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 67 44 58 / 60 70 0

Springville 62 43 53 / 50 50 0

Tule River Reservation 64 46 55 / 40 60 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of

snow showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 31 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38 at

5000 feet...20 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...

39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 33 45 / 90 70 20

Tuolumne Meadows 43 13 37 / 90 80 20

Wawona 51 29 48 / 90 70 0

Devils Postpile 36 22 31 / 80 70 30

Bass Lake 52 34 49 / 90 60 0

Hetch Hetchy 51 34 49 / 90 70 20

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the evening,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows 30 to

37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, Chance of snow showers. Near the crest, a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

40 to 45 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 24 to 32 at

5000 feet...13 to 21 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to

23 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 24 33 / 90 60 20

Shaver Lake 44 28 40 / 90 60 20

Lake Wishon 44 27 39 / 80 60 30

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph over higher

elevations. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, Chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...

16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 41 to 48 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 30 50 / 70 60 30

Grant Grove 46 28 39 / 80 60 30

Lodgepole 45 25 37 / 70 70 30

Camp Nelson 53 34 43 / 50 60 30

Johnsondale 57 29 48 / 40 60 20

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 40 percent chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 54 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Near the crest, chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 32 at 5000 feet...

22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 28 to 36 at

5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

46 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

52 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 31 37 / 40 60 20

Kernville 66 40 54 / 30 50 0

Lake Isabella 66 44 53 / 20 50 0

Weldon 66 44 54 / 20 40 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

55 to 65. West winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 56 36 42 / 20 30 0

Tehachapi 59 37 45 / 0 30 0

Twin Oaks 64 37 50 / 20 30 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. No snow

accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 55 34 43 / 30 40 30

Frazier Park 60 31 48 / 20 40 30

Grapevine 64 40 52 / 20 40 20

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 66 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 75 47 65 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 44 68 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 41.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 64 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 70 49 60 / 0 0 0

California City 73 44 60 / 0 20 0

Mojave 70 45 57 / 0 20 0

Edwards AFB 72 44 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 72 42 60 / 0 20 0

