CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast
CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California
National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
CAZ179-201200-
West Side Hills-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
42 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows
38 to 44.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69. Lows
39 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Coalinga 42 62 38 64 / 0 0 0 0
Avenal 42 59 39 63 / 0 0 0 0
San Luis Reservoir 44 60 41 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ180-201200-
San Joaquin Confluence-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
Highs 63 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
61 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Los Banos 43 59 39 62 / 0 0 0 0
Mendota 41 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0
Firebaugh 41 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ181-201200-
Merced and Madera-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming light and variable
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.
Highs 61 to 67.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs
58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Livingston 40 59 35 61 / 20 0 0 0
Merced 40 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Chowchilla 41 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Madera 42 59 36 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ182-201200-
Western San Joaquin Valley-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs
64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows
38 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huron 41 62 37 64 / 0 0 0 0
Five Points 42 62 36 64 / 0 0 0 0
NAS Lemoore 42 61 36 64 / 0 0 0 0
Kettleman City 43 61 39 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ183-201200-
Foggy Bottom-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.
Highs 63 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs
61 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Kerman 42 61 36 63 / 0 0 0 0
Caruthers 43 61 35 63 / 0 0 0 0
Lemoore 42 61 36 64 / 0 0 0 0
Hanford 43 62 35 64 / 0 0 0 0
Corcoran 42 60 35 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ184-201200-
Fresno-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
41 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
45. Highs 61 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Millerton Lake 42 56 39 59 / 0 20 0 0
Clovis 44 59 38 62 / 0 0 0 0
Fresno 44 59 38 62 / 0 0 0 0
Sanger 43 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Reedley 43 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Selma 44 60 36 62 / 0 0 0 0
Kingsburg 43 60 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ185-201200-
Tulare County-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Light
winds in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
39 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
44. Highs 61 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Dinuba 43 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Visalia 42 60 35 63 / 0 0 0 0
Exeter 43 59 36 63 / 20 0 0 0
Tulare 43 59 35 62 / 0 0 0 0
Lindsay 43 59 36 62 / 20 0 0 0
Porterville 43 58 37 62 / 20 0 0 0
CAZ186-201200-
Southern Kings County-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the evening becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows
37 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.
Highs 63 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs
61 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alpaugh 41 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0
Allensworth 41 60 33 63 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ187-201200-
Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows
38 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs
64 to 69.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows
35 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lost Hills 40 61 35 64 / 0 0 0 0
Wasco 42 61 35 64 / 0 0 0 0
Buttonwillow 41 62 36 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ188-201200-
Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the evening becoming north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
55 to 61. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North winds up to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Highs
61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows
37 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Delano 42 60 34 64 / 0 0 0 0
McFarland 43 60 35 64 / 0 0 0 0
Shafter 43 61 36 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ189-201200-
Bakersfield-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning
becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows
40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows
38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Taft 47 56 43 61 / 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 45 59 39 64 / 0 0 0 0
Arvin 43 57 36 64 / 0 20 0 0
Lamont 44 58 36 65 / 0 20 0 0
Mettler 43 57 37 63 / 20 30 0 0
CAZ190-201200-
Central Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows
39 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.
Highs 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 49 to 59.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mariposa 37 51 34 56 / 40 40 0 0
Oakhurst 33 53 29 59 / 30 40 0 0
Auberry 38 50 36 55 / 20 30 0 0
CAZ191-201200-
Southern Sierra Foothills-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows
42 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
45. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Three Rivers 41 56 36 63 / 30 20 0 0
Springville 40 51 36 58 / 30 20 0 0
Tule River Reservation 43 53 39 61 / 30 20 0 0
CAZ192-201200-
Central Sierra-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,
then chance of snow and rain after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph
after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after
midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph
in the evening increasing to 30 to 40 mph after midnight, Gusts
up to 45 mph in the evening increasing to 65 mph after midnight.
Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 24 to 30 at
5000 feet...13 to 19 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around
4 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 5 inches. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to
35 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 60 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around
5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 32 at
5000 feet...14 to 21 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Over higher
elevations, northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
55 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to
44 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to
30 at 8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 60 at
5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...
25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at
5000 feet...16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...
33 to 43 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35 at 5000 feet...
18 to 24 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Yosemite 27 44 29 53 / 50 70 0 0
Tuolumne Meadows 7 33 5 44 / 50 60 0 0
Wawona 26 47 26 55 / 40 60 0 0
Devils Postpile 17 28 14 38 / 40 60 0 0
Bass Lake 30 47 28 54 / 30 50 0 0
Hetch Hetchy 31 47 31 56 / 60 70 0 0
CAZ193-201200-
North Kings River-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain after midnight,
Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent
chance of snow after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest
winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening
increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after
midnight. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 6000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at
8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 5 below after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Near the crest, a
40 percent chance of snow in the morning. Over higher elevations,
west winds 30 to 40 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest
around 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 65 mph. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.
Wind chill readings around 7 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 25 to 33 at
5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
evening. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
over higher elevations. Wind chill readings around 2 below.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to
46 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 60 at
5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...
25 to 33 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to
50 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38 at
5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...
37 to 44 at 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...
17 to 25 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to
48 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Huntington Lake 19 33 20 41 / 30 50 0 0
Shaver Lake 25 39 22 47 / 30 40 0 0
Lake Wishon 22 38 22 47 / 30 40 0 0
CAZ194-201200-
Sequoia Kings-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight, West winds
around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 55 mph. Near the crest,
a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Over higher
elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening increasing to
35 to 45 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening
increasing to 70 mph after midnight. Windy, colder. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...16 to
24 at 8000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning, West winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Near the crest,
a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning. Over higher
elevations, west winds 35 to 45 mph in the morning shifting to
the northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.
Gusts up to 60 mph...70 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill
readings around 5 below in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 33 at
5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph over higher elevations.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to
46 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at
8000 feet.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at
5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...
25 to 35 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to
53 at 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to
38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 54 at
5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 41 to
49 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Cedar Grove 26 48 25 57 / 40 30 0 0
Grant Grove 25 38 26 47 / 40 30 0 0
Lodgepole 19 36 18 46 / 40 30 0 0
Camp Nelson 30 41 28 52 / 30 30 0 0
Johnsondale 22 46 18 56 / 20 20 0 0
CAZ195-201200-
Lake Isabella-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of precipitation 20 percent near
the crest20 percent ....Windy. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...22 to
27 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
55 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 49 at
5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35. North
winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to
47 at 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 65 at
5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...
27 to 36 at 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to
57 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 33 at
5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Alta Sierra 27 36 27 48 / 20 20 0 0
Kernville 36 53 31 62 / 0 20 0 0
Lake Isabella 40 51 33 62 / 0 0 0 0
Weldon 40 52 33 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ196-201200-
Tehachapi Area-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Very
windy. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to
around 70 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Gusts up to
40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows
31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bear Valley Springs 33 38 31 52 / 0 20 0 0
Tehachapi 34 41 28 53 / 0 20 0 0
Twin Oaks 31 47 26 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ197-201200-
Fort Tejon-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 48.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest
winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to
46. Highs 56 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows
32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pine Mountain Club 31 39 28 51 / 20 20 0 0
Frazier Park 27 43 23 55 / 20 20 0 0
Grapevine 38 49 34 58 / 30 30 0 0
CAZ198-201200-
Indian Wells Valley-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 39. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows
33 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Inyokern 41 63 35 63 / 0 0 0 0
Ridgecrest 38 65 31 64 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ199-201200-
Kern County Desert-
1100 PM PST Fri Feb 19 2021
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...northwest 35 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 75 mph below the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows
37 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows
33 to 41.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Randsburg 45 58 39 59 / 0 0 0 0
California City 39 58 30 63 / 0 0 0 0
Mojave 41 54 33 61 / 0 0 0 0
Edwards AFB 37 58 28 63 / 0 0 0 0
Rosamond 37 56 28 63 / 0 0 0 0
