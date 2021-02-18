CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 66 42 69 / 0 0 0

Avenal 64 43 68 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 63 46 64 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 65 40 67 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 41 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 39 65 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

41 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 40 68 / 0 0 0

Five Points 66 39 68 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 41 68 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 64 39 67 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 38 67 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 65 38 67 / 0 0 0

Hanford 65 36 67 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 64 36 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 43 63 / 0 0 0

Clovis 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

Fresno 64 42 66 / 0 0 0

Sanger 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Reedley 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Selma 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Visalia 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Exeter 64 39 66 / 0 0 0

Tulare 64 37 66 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 38 66 / 0 0 0

Porterville 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 34 67 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 65 35 67 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Highs

70 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 66 36 68 / 0 0 0

Wasco 66 37 68 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 67 38 69 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 62. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 36 67 / 0 0 0

McFarland 66 38 68 / 0 0 0

Shafter 67 38 68 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 76. Lows

44 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 48 65 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 66 42 68 / 0 0 0

Arvin 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Lamont 66 40 68 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 41 67 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 56 41 58 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 58 35 62 / 0 0 0

Auberry 55 43 58 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 40 61 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 44 63 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cold. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

48 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 27 to

35 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 50 38 52 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 15 43 / 0 0 0

Wawona 53 33 55 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 39 25 38 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 53 34 57 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 38 55 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

38 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 37 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at

5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 28 43 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 46 28 50 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 45 30 49 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 36 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west

winds around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36 at

5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 33 59 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 46 32 50 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 45 25 48 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 51 33 55 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 56 23 59 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...24 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

50 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 32 50 / 0 0 0

Kernville 59 34 65 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 38 65 / 0 0 0

Weldon 59 38 65 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 44 to 54. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 37 55 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 51 31 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 56 30 62 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 37 56 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 54 29 60 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 68. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

66 to 74.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 36 68 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 32 68 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Thu Feb 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 42 63 / 0 0 0

California City 58 32 68 / 0 0 0

Mojave 56 36 66 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 31 68 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 31 68 / 0 0 0

