CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Martin Luther King Jr

Day.

CAZ179-171200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 72 44 70 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 46 69 45 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 48 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-171200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 68 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 69 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 69 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-171200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

60 to 66. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 67 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 67 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 41 67 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 42 68 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-171200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 69 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 42 69 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 41 69 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 44 69 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-171200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 38 to

43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 31 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 54 to 59. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 40 68 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 40 68 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 40 69 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 40 69 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 39 68 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-171200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 67 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 45 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 44 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 43 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 42 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 42 68 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 41 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-171200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 49 to 58. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 42 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 40 68 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 43 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 41 68 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 42 69 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 45 70 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-171200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

32 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 68 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 69 39 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-171200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to

42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light

winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 68. Lows

32 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 57 to 62. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 69 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 69 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 40 70 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-171200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

Highs 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs 50 to 59. Lows 36 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 40 69 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 69 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-171200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 53 67 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 45 70 46 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 43 72 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 43 71 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 44 70 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-171200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 68 45 66 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 38 72 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 49 66 48 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-171200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 46 73 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 47 68 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 71 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-171200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows

37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to

40 mph in the evening decreasing to around 25 mph after midnight.

Over higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to 40 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 60 mph. Wind chill readings around 8 below

after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 44 to

50 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Highs

51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

29 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...

13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Highs 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 66 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 21 55 17 41 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 69 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 33 48 28 36 / 0 0 0 20

Bass Lake 40 69 38 62 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 71 45 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-171200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...52 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of snow

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 47 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Breezy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

48 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Wind chill readings

around 9 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

28 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...31 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 56 33 47 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 36 61 34 54 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 61 36 51 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ194-171200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Breezy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Lows

27 to 37 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the evening. Wind

chill readings around 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

31 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 28 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 70 37 58 / 0 0 0 20

Grant Grove 43 61 40 54 / 0 0 0 20

Lodgepole 33 60 29 50 / 0 0 0 20

Camp Nelson 44 67 40 58 / 0 0 0 20

Johnsondale 31 70 29 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-171200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...54 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 25 to

33 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to

35 mph, Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 40 to

45 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 62 41 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 43 74 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 46 75 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 48 73 45 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-171200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Windy, colder. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 65 47 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 41 65 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 38 71 35 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-171200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

East winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

evening increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 66 46 57 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 37 66 35 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 69 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-171200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 69.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. North winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs

50 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 72 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 72 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-171200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to

70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Very windy. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening increasing to north

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs

50 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 68 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 38 70 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 43 69 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 70 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 37 71 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

