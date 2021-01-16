CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

295 FPUS56 KHNX 160701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-161200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 70. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 70 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 47 67 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-161200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

66 to 71. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 41 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 40 66 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-161200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

61 to 69. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 40 65 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 40 65 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 63 41 66 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 40 63 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-161200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

66 to 71. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 68 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 41 67 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 40 66 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 43 67 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-161200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 32 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 39 64 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 64 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 39 65 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 65 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 39 65 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-161200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows 39 to 45. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66.

Lows 34 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 63 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 43 64 45 67 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 64 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 41 64 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 40 64 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 41 63 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 41 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-161200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

60 to 68. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 40 65 41 68 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 39 65 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 41 65 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 41 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 40 66 42 69 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 43 67 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-161200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 68. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

38. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 65 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 37 66 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-161200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 38 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 39 69 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-161200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 67. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows

35 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 39 66 40 69 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 39 67 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 40 68 41 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-161200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 68. Lows 38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 66 52 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 44 68 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 42 69 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 41 68 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 43 68 45 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-161200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 64 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 39 68 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 47 63 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-161200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62.

Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 44 69 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 45 64 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 49 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-161200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Windy, colder. Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at

8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as

cool. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs

51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

43 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 49 66 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 21 53 20 54 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 41 68 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 34 47 32 49 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 66 39 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 47 69 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-161200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph over higher

elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...52 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs

45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at 8000 feet. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...41 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 53 at

5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 55 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 59 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 39 60 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-161200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy, colder. Lows

30 to 40 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

41 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 43 to

51 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 41 69 41 70 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 44 60 42 61 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 34 59 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 44 67 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 33 70 30 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-161200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Windy. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 45 62 43 61 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 44 74 42 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 47 74 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 73 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-161200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to

46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Windy, cooler. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 65 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 40 67 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 36 73 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-161200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 64 48 65 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 68 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 65 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-161200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning shifting to the east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 74 43 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 75 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-161200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 70. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 70 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

California City 39 73 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 44 72 43 69 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 37 73 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 73 36 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather