CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-130000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 69. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 42 70 / 0 0 0

Avenal 63 43 66 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 61 46 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-130000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 42 64 / 0 0 0

Mendota 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 59 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-130000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 37 to 44. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 58 39 63 / 0 0 0

Merced 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 59 39 63 / 0 0 0

Madera 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-130000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming north around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 38 to 44. Highs 63 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 41 65 / 0 0 0

Five Points 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 62 39 65 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 62 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-130000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Areas of dense fog. Lows 36 to 42.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 62 38 63 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Hanford 63 39 64 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 62 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-130000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog.

Lows 39 to 45. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

40 to 45. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows 38 to 45. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 45 61 / 0 0 0

Clovis 62 42 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 62 42 63 / 0 0 0

Sanger 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Reedley 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Selma 62 40 62 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-130000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog.

Lows 38 to 44. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas

of dense fog. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

Visalia 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

Tulare 62 39 63 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 64 39 63 / 0 0 0

Porterville 64 42 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-130000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

38 to 43. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after midnight.

Lows 36 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in

the morning. Highs around 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 36 63 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 64 36 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-130000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

35 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas

of dense fog. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 37 65 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-130000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

37 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to

45. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Areas

of dense fog. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 64 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 64 37 64 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 39 64 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-130000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

64 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Lows

39 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog after

midnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog.

Lows 40 to 48. Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to

46. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear.

Areas of dense fog. Lows 40 to 47. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 50 65 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 65 43 65 / 0 0 0

Arvin 68 41 67 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 40 65 / 0 0 0

Mettler 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-130000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 62 42 65 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 65 36 70 / 0 0 0

Auberry 62 45 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-130000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Lows

39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

62 to 70. Lows 41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 42 68 / 0 0 0

Springville 64 42 63 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 67 46 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-130000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68 at

5000 feet...50 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 62 at

5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 56 44 61 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 44 18 50 / 0 0 0

Wawona 58 37 63 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 30 47 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 59 37 64 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 58 44 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-130000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...

48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

34 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 46 33 50 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 51 33 56 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 50 34 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-130000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 42 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...

27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 59 37 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 49 28 54 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 55 37 62 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 26 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-130000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at

5000 feet...49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

61 to 71 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 51 37 56 / 0 0 0

Kernville 63 38 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 64 41 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 62 42 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-130000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

57 to 67. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 58 42 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 57 34 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 31 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-130000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

56 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 57 41 62 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 59 32 62 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 63 42 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-130000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 74. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 59 36 67 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 60 31 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-130000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Highs

64 to 74. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 44 63 / 0 0 0

California City 59 34 66 / 0 0 0

Mojave 59 38 65 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 59 30 65 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 31 66 / 0 0 0

