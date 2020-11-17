CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

352 FPUS56 KHNX 170801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-180000-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 77, Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up

to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 63 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Highs

56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 52 65 / 0 50 50

Avenal 72 55 66 / 0 40 40

San Luis Reservoir 70 57 63 / 20 70 40

CAZ180-180000-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 49 to

55. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 72 54 65 / 0 70 50

Mendota 73 51 65 / 0 70 50

Firebaugh 72 50 65 / 0 80 50

CAZ181-180000-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 50 to 55. East

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 50 63 / 0 70 50

Merced 72 52 64 / 0 70 50

Chowchilla 72 50 62 / 0 60 60

Madera 72 50 62 / 0 60 50

CAZ182-180000-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

39. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 74 52 67 / 0 40 40

Five Points 73 51 66 / 0 50 50

NAS Lemoore 74 51 66 / 0 30 40

Kettleman City 75 55 67 / 0 30 40

CAZ183-180000-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 72 50 64 / 0 50 50

Caruthers 73 50 64 / 0 40 50

Lemoore 73 51 64 / 0 30 50

Hanford 75 49 66 / 0 20 40

Corcoran 74 50 65 / 0 20 40

CAZ184-180000-

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent. Lows 51 to 56. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 72 55 61 / 0 50 60

Clovis 74 54 62 / 0 40 60

Fresno 74 54 63 / 0 40 60

Sanger 74 52 62 / 0 30 50

Reedley 74 51 62 / 0 20 50

Selma 74 52 63 / 0 30 50

Kingsburg 74 51 63 / 0 20 50

CAZ185-180000-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

40. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 75 51 62 / 0 20 50

Visalia 74 50 64 / 0 20 40

Exeter 75 50 63 / 0 0 40

Tulare 74 50 64 / 0 0 40

Lindsay 75 50 63 / 0 0 40

Porterville 77 51 63 / 0 0 30

CAZ186-180000-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

39. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 75 47 65 / 0 0 30

Allensworth 75 47 65 / 0 0 30

CAZ187-180000-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

31 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 76 45 66 / 0 20 40

Wasco 78 45 65 / 0 0 30

Buttonwillow 78 46 66 / 0 0 30

CAZ188-180000-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

34 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 77 47 65 / 0 0 30

McFarland 78 47 65 / 0 0 30

Shafter 79 47 65 / 0 0 20

CAZ189-180000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds in the evening becoming

south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65.

Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 55 63 / 0 0 20

Bakersfield 80 51 65 / 0 0 20

Arvin 81 49 67 / 0 0 0

Lamont 81 48 66 / 0 0 0

Mettler 79 48 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-180000-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

49 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 67 49 54 / 0 70 70

Oakhurst 71 40 57 / 0 60 80

Auberry 69 51 56 / 0 40 70

CAZ191-180000-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Cooler. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 77 49 64 / 0 0 40

Springville 73 49 59 / 0 0 30

Tule River Reservation 77 53 62 / 0 0 30

CAZ192-180000-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Very windy. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 55 to

62 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph...south 35 to 50 mph with gusts to

around 95 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then snow showers

after midnight, South winds around 25 mph in the evening, Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening. Near the crest, chance of snow

showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight.

Over higher elevations, south winds 30 to 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 25 mph after midnight, Gusts up to 75 mph in

the evening decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Windy, colder.

Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows

35 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely. Over higher

elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 47 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 44 49 / 0 70 80

Tuolumne Meadows 46 21 38 / 0 70 80

Wawona 64 37 51 / 0 60 90

Devils Postpile 47 32 37 / 0 60 80

Bass Lake 64 40 51 / 0 50 80

Hetch Hetchy 64 42 51 / 0 80 80

CAZ193-180000-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

90 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight, Slight

chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 80 mph in the evening. Breezy, colder. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 36 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely...snow showers likely near the crest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Colder. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38 at

5000 feet...19 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

37 at 5000 feet...17 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 51 31 38 / 0 40 80

Shaver Lake 58 35 46 / 0 30 80

Lake Wishon 56 34 44 / 0 30 70

CAZ194-180000-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph...southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

90 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers after midnight, South winds around 25 mph in

the evening, Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of

snow showers after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds 35 to 45 mph in the evening decreasing to around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 85 mph in the evening decreasing to

50 mph after midnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers...a

50 percent chance of snow showers near the crest. Highs 46 to

56 at 5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the morning. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to

38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 42 57 / 0 0 60

Grant Grove 59 37 46 / 0 20 70

Lodgepole 56 29 45 / 0 0 60

Camp Nelson 66 39 52 / 0 0 40

Johnsondale 71 28 58 / 0 0 30

CAZ195-180000-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers after midnight. Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows

38 to 48. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Near the crest,

a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...42 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 53 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 47 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 63 42 49 / 0 0 30

Kernville 75 43 63 / 0 0 20

Lake Isabella 77 47 64 / 0 0 0

Weldon 75 47 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-180000-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. South winds around 25 mph

in the morning. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Gusts up to 55 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 66 47 54 / 0 0 20

Tehachapi 68 39 58 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 73 34 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-180000-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. South winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 62 44 52 / 0 0 30

Frazier Park 67 32 60 / 0 0 20

Grapevine 75 50 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-180000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 79. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 77 48 72 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 78 46 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-180000-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 78. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 72 54 67 / 0 0 0

California City 75 42 70 / 0 0 0

Mojave 74 47 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 76 42 71 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 76 41 70 / 0 0 0

