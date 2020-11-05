CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-051200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 42 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 51 80 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 78 54 66 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 56 78 55 61 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ180-051200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds in

the evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 54 to 60. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 42.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 49 79 52 63 / 0 0 0 20

Mendota 44 77 48 63 / 0 0 0 20

Firebaugh 44 77 47 62 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ181-051200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in

the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost.

Lows 30 to 39. Highs 53 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 77 46 61 / 0 0 0 30

Merced 44 78 50 63 / 0 0 0 30

Chowchilla 43 77 47 61 / 0 0 0 30

Madera 44 77 48 61 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ182-051200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds in

the evening becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. West winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 41 to 46. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 39. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 79 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 46 78 49 64 / 0 0 0 20

NAS Lemoore 46 78 50 65 / 0 0 0 20

Kettleman City 50 79 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ183-051200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in

the evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 62. Lows 31 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 43 77 47 61 / 0 0 0 20

Caruthers 44 77 48 63 / 0 0 0 20

Lemoore 47 77 50 64 / 0 0 0 20

Hanford 45 78 49 65 / 0 0 0 20

Corcoran 47 77 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ184-051200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds in

the evening becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 40. Highs 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 77 53 62 / 0 0 0 20

Clovis 50 77 52 63 / 0 0 0 20

Fresno 49 77 51 63 / 0 0 0 20

Sanger 47 78 49 63 / 0 0 0 20

Reedley 47 77 49 64 / 0 0 0 20

Selma 47 77 50 63 / 0 0 0 20

Kingsburg 45 77 49 63 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ185-051200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 49 to 56. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

Highs 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 78 49 64 / 0 0 0 20

Visalia 45 77 49 65 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 47 78 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 77 50 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 47 78 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 51 78 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ186-051200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

32 to 37. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 77 49 66 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 46 77 48 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ187-051200-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 37.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 33 to

39.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 77 46 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 44 78 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 79 48 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ188-051200-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 50 to 57. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

Highs 57 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 77 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 47 78 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 78 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ189-051200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 42 to 48. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 59 77 60 68 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 53 79 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 52 80 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 50 80 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 52 78 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ190-051200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread

frost. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 76 49 56 / 0 0 0 40

Oakhurst 43 80 41 62 / 0 0 0 30

Auberry 60 75 56 59 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ191-051200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 74 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

showers 40 percent. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of frost

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 83 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 77 52 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 81 57 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ192-051200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke...haze near the

crest. Lows 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...60 to

66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to 40 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder. Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Colder. Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

34 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 18 to 28 at 5000 feet...8 to 16 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 37 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 53 77 50 58 / 0 0 0 50

Tuolumne Meadows 25 66 23 48 / 0 0 0 50

Wawona 44 78 39 59 / 0 0 0 40

Devils Postpile 39 65 37 48 / 0 0 0 50

Bass Lake 46 76 42 58 / 0 0 0 30

Hetch Hetchy 53 79 47 57 / 0 0 0 50

$$

CAZ193-051200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 68 to 74 at 5000 feet...60 to

68 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. South winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the morning. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Much colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs

32 to 38 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29 at

5000 feet...9 to 15 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 23 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 63 39 48 / 0 0 0 40

Shaver Lake 44 69 40 52 / 0 0 0 30

Lake Wishon 46 69 41 53 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ194-051200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Lows 46 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Near the crest, areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon,

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Breezy. Much colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 26 to 35 at 5000 feet...15 to

25 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Colder. Chance of snow

70 percent. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 33 at 5000 feet...13 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 19 to 29 at

5000 feet...7 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 22 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 24 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 53 80 48 68 / 0 0 0 20

Grant Grove 49 68 45 55 / 0 0 0 20

Lodgepole 36 67 33 54 / 0 0 0 20

Camp Nelson 48 75 45 61 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 32 80 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ195-051200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow

showers after midnight. Much colder. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Lows 23 to

31 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to

51 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 52 72 50 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 84 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 85 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 53 83 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ196-051200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Snow level above 6000 feet.

Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 28 to 38.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 73 55 60 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 77 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 39 81 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ197-051200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 72 50 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 76 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 57 77 58 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ198-051200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 73 to 82. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance

of showers 40 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 51 to 61.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 85 56 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 86 53 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

CAZ199-051200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Nov 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance

of showers 50 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 61 81 63 75 / 0 0 0 0

California City 44 85 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 52 83 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 85 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 85 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

weather.gov/hanford

