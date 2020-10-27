CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds in

the evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 72 47 77 / 0 0 0

Avenal 72 49 76 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 71 52 76 / 0 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 72 45 77 / 0 0 0

Mendota 72 41 76 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 71 40 76 / 0 0 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 70 38 75 / 0 0 0

Merced 73 40 77 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 70 39 75 / 0 0 0

Madera 70 40 75 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 72 44 77 / 0 0 0

Five Points 72 42 77 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 72 42 76 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 73 47 77 / 0 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 70 40 75 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 70 41 75 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 71 43 76 / 0 0 0

Hanford 73 40 77 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 72 43 76 / 0 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 50 75 / 0 0 0

Clovis 71 47 76 / 0 0 0

Fresno 71 46 76 / 0 0 0

Sanger 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Reedley 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Selma 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 71 42 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 72 43 76 / 0 0 0

Exeter 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 71 44 75 / 0 0 0

Porterville 71 48 75 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 72 42 76 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 72 43 76 / 0 0 0

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 83. Lows

41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 73 41 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 74 41 77 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 74 43 78 / 0 0 0

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 75 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 72 43 76 / 0 0 0

McFarland 73 43 76 / 0 0 0

Shafter 74 43 77 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 72 56 75 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 74 50 77 / 0 0 0

Arvin 74 48 78 / 0 0 0

Lamont 74 46 78 / 0 0 0

Mettler 73 49 76 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 66 44 71 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 69 36 75 / 0 0 0

Auberry 65 53 71 / 0 0 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 72 47 78 / 0 0 0

Springville 67 47 72 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 71 51 76 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon, Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Windy.

Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 70 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...

55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 74 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 71 47 73 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 57 19 63 / 0 0 0

Wawona 69 36 73 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 54 34 62 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 65 37 70 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 71 46 75 / 0 0 0

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze, windy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 64 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph

in the morning. Over higher elevations, northeast winds 30 to

40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning decreasing to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...56 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 70 at 5000 feet...

56 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at

5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...

57 to 65 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 54 35 58 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 56 36 62 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 59 38 64 / 0 0 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 71 46 76 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 56 41 62 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 56 29 62 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 39 67 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 68 25 73 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...56 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at

5000 feet...58 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 59 43 64 / 0 0 0

Kernville 71 40 77 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 72 42 78 / 0 0 0

Weldon 70 44 76 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 61 47 66 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 62 34 69 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 66 31 72 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 59 44 64 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 64 32 71 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 70 53 74 / 0 0 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 72 46 79 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 72 41 79 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 65 52 73 / 0 0 0

California City 70 37 77 / 0 0 0

Mojave 68 45 76 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 69 37 77 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 70 38 79 / 0 0 0

