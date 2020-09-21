CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020

840 FPUS56 KHNX 210700

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-212300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 92. West winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

Highs 81 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Highs 90 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 92 62 91 / 0 0 0

Avenal 91 65 90 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 88 62 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-212300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke after midnight.

Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 89 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 91 60 87 / 0 0 0

Mendota 91 58 88 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-212300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 64.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 89 57 85 / 0 0 0

Merced 90 59 86 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

Madera 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Highs 91 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

Five Points 92 59 91 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 92 61 91 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 92 65 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-212300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 88 to 93. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 57 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 81 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 90 58 88 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 90 62 88 / 0 0 0

Hanford 91 60 88 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-212300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 89 to 94. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 59 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 82 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 90 64 88 / 0 0 0

Clovis 91 63 89 / 0 0 0

Fresno 91 63 89 / 0 0 0

Sanger 91 60 89 / 0 0 0

Reedley 91 60 88 / 0 0 0

Selma 91 61 88 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 91 59 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-212300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 58 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 91 59 88 / 0 0 0

Visalia 90 59 88 / 0 0 0

Exeter 91 60 89 / 0 0 0

Tulare 91 61 89 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 91 60 89 / 0 0 0

Porterville 91 63 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-212300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 91 60 88 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 91 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-212300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 58 to 63. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

Highs 83 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 91 59 91 / 0 0 0

Wasco 92 59 90 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-212300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

McFarland 92 61 90 / 0 0 0

Shafter 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-212300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 90 70 88 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 92 67 90 / 0 0 0

Arvin 93 64 91 / 0 0 0

Lamont 93 64 91 / 0 0 0

Mettler 90 64 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-212300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs 82 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 77 to 87.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 58 to

68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 85 61 83 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 88 53 86 / 0 0 0

Auberry 86 67 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-212300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 94 63 91 / 0 0 0

Springville 88 62 85 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 91 66 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-212300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and haze. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...63 to 71 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near the crest, haze in the evening. Areas of

smoke. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 71 to 81 at 5000 feet...

62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 83 59 81 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 69 31 67 / 0 0 0

Wawona 83 51 81 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 70 44 69 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 83 53 80 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 83 59 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-212300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 81 at

5000 feet...65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...

63 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 78 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...

43 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 68 47 67 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 75 47 72 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 74 50 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-212300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 84 at

5000 feet...64 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 72 to 82 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

64 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 86 56 85 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 73 51 72 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 73 44 70 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 80 52 77 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 86 42 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-212300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 89 at 5000 feet...65 to 74 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 80 56 76 / 0 0 0

Kernville 92 58 90 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 94 61 91 / 0 0 0

Weldon 92 62 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-212300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 81 60 78 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 85 54 82 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 88 49 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-212300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 78 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 78 56 75 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 83 46 81 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 89 66 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-212300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze through the

night. Lows 60 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 96 65 96 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 98 62 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-212300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Sep 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

86 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 91 68 89 / 0 0 0

California City 94 57 93 / 0 0 0

Mojave 93 64 91 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 95 59 93 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 94 58 93 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

