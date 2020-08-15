CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

310 FPUS56 KHNX 150601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-151100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 104 to 110. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 110. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 83. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 84.

Highs 103 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows

71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 78 110 80 108 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 81 109 83 107 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 77 103 77 102 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-151100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

72 to 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows

71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

67 to 73.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 75 108 75 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 72 108 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 72 107 73 103 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-151100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

72 to 78.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 110. Lows

71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 108. Lows 67 to

75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72. Highs

99 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 106 72 104 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 74 107 74 104 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 72 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 72 107 73 105 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs

101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 75 109 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 75 109 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 75 107 77 105 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 80 109 81 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-151100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 78. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

79. Highs 103 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 71 105 73 104 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 72 107 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 76 107 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 75 107 76 106 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 75 108 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-151100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109. Lows

76 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to

111. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76. Highs

101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 78 108 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 80 108 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 80 108 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 76 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 76 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 77 108 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 74 108 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-151100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. Lows

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 110. Lows

72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 76 108 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 75 107 75 106 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 76 108 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 77 108 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 76 108 76 107 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 79 108 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-151100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 81.

Highs 105 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Highs

103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 75 107 78 106 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 76 108 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-151100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

Highs 105 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Highs

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Highs

102 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 74 109 76 108 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 74 108 75 107 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 75 109 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-151100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 81. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Highs

101 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 76 108 78 107 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 75 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 75 108 77 107 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-151100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 83. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Highs

101 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 106 85 104 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 82 108 83 107 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 79 109 80 107 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 78 109 79 107 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 80 105 80 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-151100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 72 to 82.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 107. Lows

72 to 82.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 75 102 76 100 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 66 105 68 104 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 80 102 81 101 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-151100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 82.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

75 to 83.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows

72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 78 109 79 108 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 77 102 78 101 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 81 105 82 104 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-151100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 63 to

73 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96 at

5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 64 to

74 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 89 to 97 at 5000 feet...76 to 84 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

73 to 82 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 70 100 72 102 / 0 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 43 80 45 79 / 40 20 20 40

Wawona 63 97 65 97 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 57 81 57 81 / 30 20 20 30

Bass Lake 67 99 68 97 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 70 99 72 99 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-151100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

64 to 74 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...

77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...56 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 83 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 61 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...

52 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 59 80 60 79 / 0 0 0 20

Shaver Lake 59 88 60 87 / 0 0 0 20

Lake Wishon 62 86 64 85 / 0 20 0 30

=

$$

CAZ194-151100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

65 to 75 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...

75 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 66 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at

8000 feet. Lows 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 95 at 5000 feet...76 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet. Highs 84 to 94 at 5000 feet...75 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

53 to 63 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93 at 5000 feet...74 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 67 98 68 97 / 20 30 20 40

Grant Grove 64 86 66 85 / 0 20 0 20

Lodgepole 56 83 58 82 / 0 30 20 30

Camp Nelson 66 91 67 90 / 0 20 0 20

Johnsondale 56 97 58 97 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-151100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of smoke. Lows 63 to 72 at 5000 feet...62 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 93 to 98 at 5000 feet...79 to 85 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 94 to 99 at 5000 feet...80 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 66 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99 at 5000 feet...80 to 86 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 91 to 99 at 5000 feet...79 to 86 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 68 89 69 89 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 74 105 75 105 / 0 20 0 0

Lake Isabella 78 105 80 105 / 0 20 0 0

Weldon 77 103 79 103 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-151100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to

79. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 73 92 73 90 / 0 20 0 0

Tehachapi 69 97 71 97 / 0 20 0 0

Twin Oaks 63 100 65 100 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-151100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to

101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 69 88 70 87 / 0 30 20 0

Frazier Park 60 96 61 95 / 0 20 20 0

Grapevine 81 103 80 101 / 0 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-151100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 111. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 113. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 85. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

Highs 105 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 82 108 83 110 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 77 110 80 112 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-151100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 74 to 82. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 110.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 84. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 83. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

Highs 101 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 82 103 84 105 / 0 0 0 0

California City 74 107 77 105 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 80 103 83 103 / 0 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 75 107 78 109 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 75 106 76 106 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

