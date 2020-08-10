CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-102300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 105. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 71 99 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 94 65 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-102300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 64 97 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 63 99 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 99 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-102300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 96 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 97 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 62 96 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 64 97 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 63 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-102300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 66 100 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 67 98 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-102300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

63 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 98 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 99 63 97 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 65 98 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 101 68 98 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 67 98 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-102300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 96 to

101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

Highs 98 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 69 98 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 71 99 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 71 99 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 67 99 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 68 98 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 68 99 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-102300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows

65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 99 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 67 98 / 0 0 0

Visalia 101 66 98 / 0 0 0

Exeter 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 68 99 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

Porterville 102 69 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-102300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 100 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 67 98 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 103 68 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-102300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Highs

99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 103 64 100 / 0 0 0

Wasco 102 66 99 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 102 67 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-102300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 99 to 105. Lows 67 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 102 68 99 / 0 0 0

McFarland 102 67 99 / 0 0 0

Shafter 102 67 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-102300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104. Lows

69 to 75.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 101 to 106. Lows

69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 100 74 97 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 73 99 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 69 100 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 69 100 / 0 0 0

Mettler 100 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-102300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 89 to

99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

Highs 91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 95 66 92 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 59 95 / 0 0 0

Auberry 96 70 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-102300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74. Highs

91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs

93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Highs 92 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 102 68 99 / 0 0 0

Springville 96 68 93 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 99 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-102300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Near the crest, chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91 at

5000 feet...68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 89 65 86 / 0 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 77 39 73 / 20 20 30

Wawona 91 57 88 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 78 51 74 / 20 20 30

Bass Lake 92 60 89 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 94 65 91 / 0 0 20

CAZ193-102300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85 at 5000 feet...68 to 76 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 74 52 71 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 82 52 79 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-102300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87 at 5000 feet...68 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...67 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 93 60 90 / 20 0 0

Grant Grove 79 56 76 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 77 50 74 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 58 81 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 91 49 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-102300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...72 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 84 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 93 at 5000 feet...

76 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 59 79 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 66 95 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 99 70 95 / 0 0 0

Weldon 97 68 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-102300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 85 63 83 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 60 87 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 94 53 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-102300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 60 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 89 50 86 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 96 70 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-102300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

Highs 94 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Highs

98 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 78. Highs 99 to

109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 104 72 102 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 68 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-102300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 101.

Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows

68 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 107. Lows 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 97 71 96 / 0 0 0

California City 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Mojave 99 71 97 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 65 99 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

