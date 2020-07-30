CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ179-302300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

94 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 62 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 69 103 / 0 0 0

Avenal 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 94 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-302300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Highs

95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 58 to

63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 64 98 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 98 61 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-302300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 99. Lows 58 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 97 61 97 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 99 61 99 / 0 0 0

Madera 99 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 60 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 101 66 101 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-302300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 99 62 99 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 100 64 100 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 101 67 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 102 66 101 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-302300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

98 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 101. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 65 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-302300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 66 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 66 102 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-302300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

95 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 67 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 103 69 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs

96 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 104 66 104 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 66 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-302300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 103 68 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 104 67 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-302300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs

95 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 100 76 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 103 74 103 / 0 0 0

Arvin 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Lamont 104 71 104 / 0 0 0

Mettler 101 71 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-302300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 60 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 68 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 99 60 99 / 0 0 0

Auberry 97 72 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-302300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 104 70 104 / 0 0 0

Springville 98 69 98 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 101 74 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-302300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 92 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 90 64 91 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 79 39 80 / 0 0 0

Wawona 92 57 92 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 80 51 81 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 93 60 93 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 94 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-302300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 87 at 5000 feet...

70 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 75 51 76 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 51 83 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 82 56 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-302300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 81 58 81 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 79 51 79 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 86 60 87 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 94 51 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-302300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...77 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95 at 5000 feet...78 to 84 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 83 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...53 to 61 at 8000 feet. Highs 84 to 93 at 5000 feet...

73 to 83 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 85 61 84 / 0 0 0

Kernville 101 69 101 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 101 72 101 / 0 0 0

Weldon 100 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-302300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 85 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 89 65 88 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 94 63 93 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 97 56 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-302300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

83 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 84 63 85 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 92 53 92 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 99 72 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 79. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 108 76 109 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 109 72 110 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-302300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Thu Jul 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 94 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 101 76 102 / 0 0 0

California City 104 69 106 / 0 0 0

Mojave 103 75 104 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 104 69 106 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 104 69 106 / 0 0 0

