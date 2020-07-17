CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ179-172300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 93 to 101. South winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 66 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 96 to 103.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs 95 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs

92 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs 91 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 100 68 101 / 0 0 0

Avenal 99 70 101 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 92 66 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-172300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 97 to 102.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

66. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 96 65 100 / 0 0 0

Mendota 99 64 101 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 97 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-172300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 100. Lows 58 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 96 61 98 / 0 0 0

Merced 97 63 100 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 98 62 100 / 0 0 0

Madera 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-172300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 99 to 104.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 70. Highs 98 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

Five Points 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 101 70 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-172300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 63 to 68. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 98 to 103.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 69. Highs 97 to

102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 98 63 100 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 99 65 100 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 99 68 100 / 0 0 0

Hanford 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-172300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 73. Highs 98 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

Clovis 101 71 102 / 0 0 0

Fresno 100 71 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 100 67 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 100 69 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 100 66 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-172300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 102. Lows 61 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 100 67 101 / 0 0 0

Visalia 99 66 101 / 0 0 0

Exeter 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 101 68 102 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 101 66 103 / 0 0 0

Porterville 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-172300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 99 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 99 67 101 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 102 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-172300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 64 to 69. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 100 to 105.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 99 to

104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 101 65 103 / 0 0 0

Wasco 101 65 103 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-172300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. Highs 98 to

103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 101 66 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 101 67 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-172300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. Highs

98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 70. Highs 96 to

101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 98 73 99 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 101 72 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

Lamont 101 69 103 / 0 0 0

Mettler 99 70 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-172300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 94 66 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 97 59 99 / 0 0 0

Auberry 95 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-172300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs 91 to

101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 63 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 101 68 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 96 67 97 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 98 71 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-172300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near the crest, chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

49 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 88 65 90 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 77 40 78 / 30 0 20

Wawona 90 57 91 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 77 52 77 / 20 0 0

Bass Lake 91 60 93 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 93 65 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-172300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 73 52 74 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 81 52 82 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 80 56 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-172300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...

70 to 80 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 93 58 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 78 57 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 77 51 78 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 84 58 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 92 50 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-172300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 92 at 5000 feet...

74 to 82 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92 at

5000 feet...75 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 at 5000 feet...73 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 82 59 83 / 0 0 0

Kernville 99 66 100 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 99 69 99 / 0 0 0

Weldon 98 69 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-172300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 85 to 95. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 58 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 86 62 87 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 90 60 91 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 94 54 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-172300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 83 to

93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 60 82 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 88 50 90 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 96 70 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-172300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 108. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to

76. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 104 73 106 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 105 70 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-172300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Jul 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 97 72 99 / 0 0 0

California City 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 97 70 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 98 64 101 / 0 0 0

weather.gov/hanford

