Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-232300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 101. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 96 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 58 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Avenal 101 70 101 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 94 65 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-232300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

Highs 98 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 97. Lows 56 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 99 65 100 / 0 0 0

Mendota 101 66 102 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 100 65 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-232300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 71.

Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 99 62 100 / 0 0 0

Merced 99 65 101 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 100 65 101 / 0 0 0

Madera 100 66 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-232300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

Highs 100 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Five Points 102 67 102 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 102 68 102 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 102 71 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-232300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 100 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 100 66 100 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 101 68 102 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 101 69 102 / 0 0 0

Hanford 101 69 102 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 103 69 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-232300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Clovis 102 73 103 / 0 0 0

Fresno 102 73 102 / 0 0 0

Sanger 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Reedley 103 70 102 / 0 0 0

Selma 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-232300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73.

Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 102 70 102 / 0 0 0

Visalia 102 69 102 / 0 0 0

Exeter 103 70 103 / 0 0 0

Tulare 103 71 103 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

Porterville 103 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-232300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 101 68 102 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 104 68 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-232300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 71.

Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 103 66 102 / 0 0 0

Wasco 103 67 102 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 104 69 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-232300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 72. Highs

96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 103 68 103 / 0 0 0

McFarland 103 68 103 / 0 0 0

Shafter 103 68 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-232300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 75. Highs

96 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 100 75 100 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 102 73 102 / 0 0 0

Arvin 102 72 102 / 0 0 0

Lamont 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

Mettler 100 73 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-232300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 96 67 96 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 98 61 98 / 0 0 0

Auberry 96 71 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-232300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 104 71 103 / 0 0 0

Springville 98 68 97 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 99 73 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-232300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to 58 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near the crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...69 to 77 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet. Highs 83 to 91 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 91 at

5000 feet...71 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

47 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78 at 5000 feet...60 to 68 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 89 66 89 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 80 45 78 / 20 0 20

Wawona 92 60 91 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 80 53 76 / 20 0 20

Bass Lake 92 62 91 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 93 67 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-232300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91 at 5000 feet...73 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the crest, slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 79 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 78 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet. Highs 82 to 91 at 5000 feet...

72 to 80 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 69 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 75 54 73 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 84 57 84 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 82 57 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-232300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89 at 5000 feet...71 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

48 to 58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68 at

5000 feet...48 to 58 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

72 to 82 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 78 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 95 60 94 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 81 59 80 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 80 54 78 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 86 60 85 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 93 55 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-232300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94 at 5000 feet...76 to 82 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...75 to 81 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65 at 5000 feet...

54 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92 at 5000 feet...74 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65 at

5000 feet...54 to 60 at 8000 feet. Highs 88 to 93 at 5000 feet...

75 to 81 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88 at 5000 feet...

71 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 71 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 83 61 81 / 0 0 0

Kernville 101 68 99 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 100 71 98 / 0 0 0

Weldon 99 71 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-232300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 87 64 86 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 91 62 90 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 95 58 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-232300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs

81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 81 61 80 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 90 54 88 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 96 71 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-232300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 72 to 78. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79.

Highs 99 to 109.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 93 to 103. Lows

67 to 73.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 107 77 107 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 108 74 108 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-232300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 100 75 100 / 0 0 0

California City 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

Mojave 101 73 100 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 103 68 102 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 102 68 100 / 0 0 0

