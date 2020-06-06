CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ179-062300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 84. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 87 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68.

Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99. Lows

59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 83 50 78 / 0 0 0

Avenal 82 50 75 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 75 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ180-062300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs 94 to

99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

57 to 64. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 78 50 75 / 0 0 0

Mendota 79 49 75 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 79 49 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ181-062300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows

57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 79 48 74 / 0 0 0

Merced 79 49 74 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 79 49 73 / 0 0 0

Madera 79 49 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ182-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 100.

Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 82 49 76 / 0 0 0

Five Points 82 49 75 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 82 50 76 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 83 51 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ183-062300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 79 49 74 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 81 49 75 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Hanford 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 82 51 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ184-062300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 80 49 74 / 0 0 0

Clovis 82 52 75 / 0 0 0

Fresno 82 52 75 / 0 0 0

Sanger 81 51 75 / 0 0 0

Reedley 81 51 75 / 0 0 0

Selma 82 52 75 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ185-062300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 100. Lows 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 81 51 75 / 0 0 0

Visalia 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Exeter 82 50 75 / 0 0 0

Tulare 82 52 76 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 82 49 75 / 0 0 0

Porterville 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ186-062300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. Highs

96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 82 49 76 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 84 50 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ187-062300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 83 48 77 / 0 0 0

Wasco 82 49 76 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 84 50 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ188-062300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 83 49 77 / 0 0 0

McFarland 83 49 76 / 0 0 0

Shafter 82 49 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ189-062300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

94 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Highs

90 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 81 54 73 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 82 53 75 / 0 0 0

Arvin 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Lamont 82 51 75 / 0 0 0

Mettler 80 51 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ190-062300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

56 to 66.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 72 44 66 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 74 39 68 / 0 0 0

Auberry 73 46 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ191-062300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 49 to 57. Highs

80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 80 48 74 / 0 0 0

Springville 75 47 69 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 76 49 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ192-062300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

rain and snow in the morning. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Breezy. Highs

57 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 42 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Over higher

elevations, west winds around 25 mph in the morning increasing to

30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77 at 5000 feet...

59 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 at 5000 feet...64 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

49 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 75 to 83 at

5000 feet...64 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...57 to 65 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 63 41 57 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 55 22 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 67 36 61 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 51 30 44 / 20 0 0

Bass Lake 68 40 62 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 67 41 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ193-062300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 68 at 5000 feet...50 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 77 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 83 at

5000 feet...65 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...

40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82 at

5000 feet...66 to 72 at 8000 feet. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 66 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 49 33 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 61 33 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 58 35 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ194-062300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 59 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 44 at

5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the evening. Over higher elevations,

west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, west winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...49 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 40 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 84 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 70 38 64 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 57 36 52 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 56 32 52 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 61 37 56 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 67 31 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ195-062300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to 58 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

33 to 38 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...51 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 57 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 81 to 86 at 5000 feet...

69 to 75 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 81 at 5000 feet...

64 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 57 36 51 / 0 0 0

Kernville 74 45 68 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 74 47 67 / 0 0 0

Weldon 71 48 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ196-062300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 79 to

89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 80 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 63 40 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 66 39 59 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 70 36 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ197-062300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 38 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 67 34 61 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 74 47 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ198-062300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 86. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning increasing to 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 83 54 80 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 86 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ199-062300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 81 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 76 54 72 / 0 0 0

California City 78 48 72 / 0 0 0

Mojave 76 50 69 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 79 48 73 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 78 46 72 / 0 0 0

