CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020

_____

704 FPUS56 KHNX 130601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-131100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

56. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 52 75 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 52 72 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-131100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Lows

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 75 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 50 75 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 49 75 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-131100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 49 75 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 49 74 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 49 74 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 49 75 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

49 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 52 76 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 52 76 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 76 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 54 77 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-131100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

55. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 51 75 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 75 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 53 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 54 75 49 77 / 20 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 75 49 77 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-131100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 51 72 47 74 / 20 0 0 0

Clovis 53 75 49 77 / 20 0 0 0

Fresno 53 75 49 77 / 20 0 0 0

Sanger 52 75 48 76 / 20 0 0 0

Reedley 53 74 49 76 / 20 0 0 0

Selma 54 75 49 76 / 20 0 0 0

Kingsburg 54 75 49 76 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-131100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 56. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 53 74 49 75 / 30 0 0 0

Visalia 54 74 49 76 / 20 0 0 0

Exeter 52 74 49 75 / 30 0 0 0

Tulare 54 75 50 77 / 20 0 0 0

Lindsay 52 73 49 75 / 20 0 0 0

Porterville 54 74 50 76 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-131100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 75 49 77 / 20 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 75 50 77 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-131100-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 74 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 54 75 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-131100-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to

57. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 53 75 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

McFarland 53 75 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

Shafter 54 74 51 77 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-131100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to

57. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 72 54 74 / 30 0 0 0

Bakersfield 55 73 53 77 / 20 0 0 0

Arvin 54 72 51 76 / 30 0 0 0

Lamont 54 73 51 77 / 30 0 0 0

Mettler 53 72 51 75 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-131100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 65 41 67 / 20 0 0 0

Oakhurst 41 67 37 70 / 30 20 0 0

Auberry 47 65 44 66 / 20 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-131100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. Lows 46 to

54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 71 46 73 / 30 20 0 0

Springville 49 65 47 68 / 30 20 0 0

Tule River Reservation 51 67 49 69 / 30 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-131100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow

level 7500 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 65 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...27 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 55 34 59 / 40 20 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 19 44 12 47 / 30 20 0 0

Wawona 36 58 32 62 / 40 20 0 0

Devils Postpile 25 41 18 42 / 50 20 0 0

Bass Lake 39 60 36 64 / 30 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 39 59 36 63 / 30 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-131100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers,

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow showers, Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, a 30 percent chance of

snow. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 7500 feet. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around

1 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

48 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 31 40 26 43 / 40 20 0 0

Shaver Lake 34 53 30 56 / 40 20 0 0

Lake Wishon 31 49 27 52 / 40 30 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-131100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Near the

crest, slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

30 percent chance of snow. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 59 31 61 / 40 30 0 0

Grant Grove 36 48 32 51 / 30 30 0 0

Lodgepole 30 51 26 53 / 30 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 38 54 35 57 / 30 30 0 0

Johnsondale 34 59 31 61 / 30 20 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-131100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain...a

20 percent chance of snow near the crest. Highs 55 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...34 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...

50 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 49 36 53 / 30 20 0 0

Kernville 47 67 43 69 / 20 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 65 46 69 / 20 0 0 0

Weldon 49 63 45 64 / 20 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-131100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows

40 to 50. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 55 41 59 / 30 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 58 41 61 / 30 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 62 39 65 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-131100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 41 to

51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 53 39 56 / 30 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 59 36 61 / 20 0 0 0

Grapevine 45 65 44 67 / 30 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-131100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 71 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Highs

66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 72 47 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 47 73 46 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-131100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 12 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

46 to 53. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 67 49 64 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 70 46 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 49 67 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 47 70 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 46 70 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather