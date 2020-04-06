CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 55 to 61. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

Highs 71 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 44 60 41 63 / 90 70 20 30

Avenal 45 59 42 62 / 100 70 20 30

San Luis Reservoir 45 56 42 63 / 90 80 30 20

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 58 41 65 / 90 80 20 20

Mendota 45 59 40 63 / 90 70 20 20

Firebaugh 44 59 40 63 / 90 70 20 20

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Highs 57 to 62. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 43.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 72 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 59 40 64 / 90 80 30 20

Merced 44 59 40 63 / 90 80 30 20

Chowchilla 44 59 40 63 / 100 80 30 20

Madera 45 60 40 63 / 100 70 30 20

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 39 to 44. West

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds in the evening becoming west around

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

55. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 61 42 63 / 100 70 20 30

Five Points 45 61 41 63 / 100 70 20 20

NAS Lemoore 46 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Kettleman City 46 61 43 63 / 100 70 30 30

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

54. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 45 60 40 63 / 100 70 30 20

Caruthers 46 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Lemoore 46 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Hanford 48 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Corcoran 47 62 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 72 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 45 59 40 62 / 100 80 30 30

Clovis 47 61 42 63 / 100 80 30 30

Fresno 47 61 42 63 / 100 80 30 30

Sanger 46 61 41 63 / 100 80 30 30

Reedley 47 61 42 63 / 100 80 30 30

Selma 48 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Kingsburg 48 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds

in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 61 42 62 / 100 80 30 30

Visalia 48 61 42 63 / 100 70 30 30

Exeter 47 62 42 62 / 100 80 40 30

Tulare 48 62 43 63 / 100 70 30 30

Lindsay 47 62 42 62 / 100 80 40 30

Porterville 48 63 43 62 / 100 80 40 40

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds

in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 72 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 62 42 63 / 100 70 30 40

Allensworth 48 63 42 63 / 100 70 30 40

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds

in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 45. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 62 40 62 / 100 70 30 40

Wasco 48 63 43 62 / 100 70 40 40

Buttonwillow 48 63 43 62 / 100 70 40 50

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

56. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 48 63 43 63 / 100 80 40 40

McFarland 48 63 43 62 / 100 80 40 40

Shafter 48 63 43 61 / 100 70 40 40

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80.

Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 60 45 58 / 100 70 30 50

Bakersfield 51 63 45 61 / 100 80 40 50

Arvin 48 63 44 61 / 100 80 40 50

Lamont 49 63 44 61 / 100 80 40 50

Mettler 48 61 43 59 / 100 80 40 50

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Total snow

accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 51 35 55 / 100 80 30 30

Oakhurst 34 54 31 58 / 100 90 40 40

Auberry 40 52 37 55 / 100 90 40 30

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation up

to 13 inches. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 44 60 40 60 / 100 90 50 50

Springville 44 56 40 55 / 100 90 50 50

Tule River Reservation 45 56 41 55 / 100 90 50 50

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Near the crest, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 33 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers, Showers

in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 55 inches. Highs 36 to

44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

Chance of snow. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 52 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 44 29 48 / 100 90 40 40

Tuolumne Meadows 16 35 9 39 / 100 90 50 50

Wawona 30 45 26 50 / 100 90 40 40

Devils Postpile 23 31 18 34 / 90 90 50 50

Bass Lake 33 47 30 51 / 100 90 40 40

Hetch Hetchy 35 47 29 52 / 100 90 40 40

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight.

Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

36 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...

21 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms,

Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 57 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at

5000 feet...34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Chance of

snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...

44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 26 29 22 32 / 100 90 50 50

Shaver Lake 29 40 24 44 / 100 90 50 40

Lake Wishon 26 39 22 43 / 100 90 50 50

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

5000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight.

Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

30 inches. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow and rain in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near the

crest, snow in the morning, then snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 43 inches. Highs 38 to

45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Colder. Lows 27 to 33 at 5000 feet...15 to 23 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows

31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow

showers, showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 40 to 49 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow and rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not

as cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

46 to 56 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 32 50 25 52 / 90 90 50 50

Grant Grove 29 38 25 40 / 100 90 50 50

Lodgepole 25 40 20 42 / 100 90 50 50

Camp Nelson 33 43 28 45 / 100 90 50 60

Johnsondale 29 48 23 50 / 100 90 50 50

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight.

Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 31 to 36 at 5000 feet...

26 to 31 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near the

crest, slight chance of thunderstorms, Snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

Chance of snow. Near the crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 27 to 32 at 5000 feet...22 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 30 to

35 at 5000 feet...25 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs

44 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 68 at

5000 feet...47 to 57 at 8000 feet. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 40 30 40 / 100 90 50 60

Kernville 40 54 37 55 / 90 90 50 50

Lake Isabella 43 54 40 55 / 90 90 50 50

Weldon 41 51 40 52 / 90 90 50 50

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

up to 12 inches. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highs 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 41 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 39 46 35 45 / 100 90 50 60

Tehachapi 39 48 34 47 / 90 90 50 60

Twin Oaks 39 52 34 52 / 90 90 50 60

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE

6000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up

to 12 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

16 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 5000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 42 to

52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 42 32 40 / 100 80 40 60

Frazier Park 33 48 28 46 / 100 80 40 60

Grapevine 41 54 37 52 / 100 80 40 60

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 48. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 61. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 46 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 46 59 40 58 / 80 90 40 50

Ridgecrest 45 60 39 60 / 80 90 40 40

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sun Apr 5 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 37 to 43.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Warmer. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 44 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 47 53 42 53 / 70 90 40 50

California City 45 56 38 56 / 80 90 40 50

Mojave 46 54 40 54 / 80 90 40 50

Edwards AFB 44 56 38 57 / 80 90 40 50

Rosamond 44 56 37 56 / 90 90 40 50

