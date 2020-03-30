CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

_____

683 FPUS56 KHNX 300701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ179-302300-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 45 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 70 47 73 / 0 0 0

Avenal 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 66 49 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-302300-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows

43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

Mendota 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-302300-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 68 47 70 / 0 0 0

Merced 68 47 70 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 69 46 70 / 0 0 0

Madera 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78. Lows 44 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 69 47 72 / 0 0 0

Five Points 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 70 47 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-302300-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 69 47 71 / 0 0 0

Lemoore 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Hanford 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 70 45 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-302300-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 77. Lows 45 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 69 46 70 / 0 0 0

Clovis 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Fresno 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Sanger 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

Reedley 69 46 71 / 0 0 0

Selma 70 47 72 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-302300-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 69 45 71 / 0 0 0

Visalia 69 45 71 / 0 0 0

Exeter 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

Tulare 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 69 45 71 / 0 0 0

Porterville 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-302300-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 43 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 44 73 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 71 44 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-302300-

Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 77. Lows

41 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 70 44 72 / 0 0 0

Wasco 70 45 72 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 71 46 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-302300-

Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 71 45 73 / 0 0 0

McFarland 71 45 72 / 0 0 0

Shafter 70 46 72 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-302300-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 71 to

76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 68 48 69 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield 71 48 71 / 0 0 0

Arvin 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Lamont 70 46 71 / 0 0 0

Mettler 69 46 70 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-302300-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 42 63 / 0 0 0

Oakhurst 63 37 67 / 0 0 0

Auberry 61 44 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-302300-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 68 45 70 / 0 0 0

Springville 63 44 65 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 64 45 66 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-302300-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

29 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 38 57 / 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 43 19 47 / 0 0 0

Wawona 55 34 60 / 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 40 26 45 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 57 37 61 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 54 39 58 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-302300-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...

40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 31 44 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 31 54 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 49 31 54 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-302300-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 34 65 / 0 0 0

Grant Grove 47 34 52 / 0 0 0

Lodgepole 51 28 56 / 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 54 35 58 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 59 29 63 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-302300-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...46 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 36 53 / 0 0 0

Kernville 67 42 70 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 66 43 68 / 0 0 0

Weldon 64 44 68 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-302300-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows

38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 55 39 57 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 58 38 60 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 61 38 65 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-302300-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 56 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 58 33 61 / 0 0 0

Grapevine 62 41 64 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-302300-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 42 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 44 77 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 74 42 78 / 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-302300-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 48.

Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 68 46 72 / 0 0 0

California City 71 42 73 / 0 0 0

Mojave 69 44 71 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 71 42 74 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 71 42 73 / 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather