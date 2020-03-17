CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-171100-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. South winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 57 37 60 / 30 50 0 0

Avenal 37 56 38 60 / 30 40 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 37 56 39 57 / 40 30 0 0

CAZ180-171100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 35 to 40.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds in the morning becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 58 37 60 / 40 30 0 0

Mendota 36 58 36 60 / 60 30 0 0

Firebaugh 36 58 35 60 / 60 30 0 0

CAZ181-171100-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 58 37 60 / 50 20 0 0

Merced 36 58 36 60 / 60 20 0 0

Chowchilla 36 58 34 60 / 70 20 0 0

Madera 36 58 34 60 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ182-171100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Colder. Lows 34 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 58 37 60 / 40 30 0 0

Five Points 36 58 36 61 / 60 30 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 58 37 60 / 60 30 0 0

Kettleman City 37 58 38 61 / 40 30 0 0

CAZ183-171100-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 58. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 39. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 36 58 35 60 / 70 20 0 0

Caruthers 37 58 36 60 / 70 20 0 0

Lemoore 36 58 36 60 / 60 30 0 0

Hanford 37 58 36 60 / 70 20 0 0

Corcoran 36 59 36 60 / 60 20 0 0

CAZ184-171100-

Fresno-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 36 57 35 58 / 80 0 0 0

Clovis 38 59 36 60 / 80 0 0 0

Fresno 39 59 37 60 / 80 0 0 0

Sanger 36 59 34 60 / 80 0 0 0

Reedley 37 58 35 60 / 80 0 0 0

Selma 38 59 36 60 / 70 0 0 0

Kingsburg 37 59 35 60 / 70 0 0 0

CAZ185-171100-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 36 58 34 60 / 80 0 0 0

Visalia 36 58 35 60 / 80 0 0 0

Exeter 36 58 34 59 / 80 0 0 0

Tulare 36 59 36 60 / 70 20 0 0

Lindsay 36 58 35 59 / 80 0 0 0

Porterville 36 59 36 59 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ186-171100-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 33 to

38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 35 58 35 60 / 60 20 20 0

Allensworth 36 59 36 60 / 60 20 20 0

CAZ187-171100-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs around 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 33 58 34 60 / 40 40 20 0

Wasco 35 59 37 60 / 60 30 20 0

Buttonwillow 35 59 37 60 / 50 40 20 0

CAZ188-171100-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 35 to

40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 41.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 36 60 37 60 / 70 20 20 0

McFarland 36 60 37 60 / 60 20 20 0

Shafter 36 59 38 60 / 60 30 20 0

CAZ189-171100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 34 to

39. East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 37 56 40 56 / 40 40 20 0

Bakersfield 39 59 40 59 / 70 20 20 0

Arvin 36 59 38 57 / 70 30 20 0

Lamont 36 60 39 58 / 70 30 20 0

Mettler 36 58 38 56 / 70 30 20 0

CAZ190-171100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 30 48 29 51 / 80 0 0 0

Oakhurst 23 51 22 53 / 80 0 0 0

Auberry 31 49 32 51 / 90 0 0 0

CAZ191-171100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers

40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 32 57 33 57 / 90 0 0 0

Springville 32 52 32 52 / 80 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 33 53 33 52 / 80 0 20 0

CAZ192-171100-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Near the crest, chance of snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 15 inches. Lows 18 to 24 at 5000 feet...8 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...22 to 28 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24 at 5000 feet...8 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 29 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 25 to 31 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to

37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 22 40 24 43 / 90 20 0 20

Tuolumne Meadows 3 30 3 33 / 90 20 0 20

Wawona 19 42 19 46 / 90 20 0 20

Devils Postpile 10 26 9 29 / 90 20 0 20

Bass Lake 23 44 22 47 / 90 20 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 26 43 24 46 / 90 20 0 20

CAZ193-171100-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...5 to 13 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 12 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 26 at 5000 feet...6 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 33 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 25 to 30 at 5000 feet...11 to 19 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 49 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 32 to 38 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 16 26 16 29 / 90 20 0 20

Shaver Lake 17 36 17 39 / 90 20 0 20

Lake Wishon 13 35 14 38 / 90 20 0 20

CAZ194-171100-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow showers in

the evening. Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 17 to 25 at 5000 feet...6 to

14 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 20 to 27 at 5000 feet...9 to 17 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...

13 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to

36 at 5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet. Highs 42 to 50 at

5000 feet...32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 16 45 17 46 / 90 20 0 20

Grant Grove 17 34 19 37 / 90 0 0 0

Lodgepole 11 35 13 37 / 90 0 0 20

Camp Nelson 18 40 21 41 / 90 0 20 20

Johnsondale 13 44 14 44 / 90 0 20 0

CAZ195-171100-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

8 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 17 to 23 at 5000 feet...

12 to 18 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 18 to 26 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29 at 5000 feet...

18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to

33 at 5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs 48 to 54 at

5000 feet...33 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 22 37 24 37 / 80 20 20 0

Kernville 27 51 29 51 / 90 0 20 0

Lake Isabella 31 50 32 50 / 80 20 20 0

Weldon 31 48 32 48 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ196-171100-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of snow showers. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 28 42 30 41 / 80 30 20 0

Tehachapi 26 43 28 43 / 80 30 20 0

Twin Oaks 25 48 27 47 / 80 20 20 0

CAZ197-171100-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Colder. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 24 37 27 39 / 60 40 30 0

Frazier Park 19 42 22 44 / 70 40 30 0

Grapevine 31 50 32 49 / 70 40 30 0

CAZ198-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Colder. No snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59.

Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

56 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 32 56 32 57 / 80 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 31 57 32 58 / 80 0 0 0

CAZ199-171100-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 29 to 35. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 50 37 52 / 80 0 0 0

California City 31 53 31 55 / 80 20 0 0

Mojave 32 51 34 52 / 80 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 31 53 31 55 / 80 20 0 0

Rosamond 30 53 30 55 / 80 20 20 0

