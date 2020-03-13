CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ179-141100-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 47 64 47 63 / 0 0 30 60

Avenal 48 64 47 64 / 0 0 20 50

San Luis Reservoir 47 61 49 57 / 0 20 60 80

CAZ180-141100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 64. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

43 to 48. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 64 47 60 / 0 30 50 80

Mendota 46 66 45 63 / 0 20 40 70

Firebaugh 45 65 45 63 / 0 20 40 80

CAZ181-141100-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 64 46 60 / 0 40 60 90

Merced 46 64 46 60 / 0 40 60 80

Chowchilla 46 64 46 62 / 0 30 50 80

Madera 47 65 46 63 / 0 20 40 70

CAZ182-141100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 65 46 65 / 0 0 30 50

Five Points 46 66 45 65 / 0 20 30 60

NAS Lemoore 47 66 46 65 / 0 20 30 50

Kettleman City 48 66 48 65 / 0 0 20 50

CAZ183-141100-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 48 66 46 65 / 0 20 40 70

Caruthers 48 65 47 65 / 0 20 30 60

Lemoore 47 66 46 65 / 0 20 20 50

Hanford 48 65 47 65 / 0 0 20 50

Corcoran 47 66 46 66 / 0 0 20 40

CAZ184-141100-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 45 to 50. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 64 48 63 / 0 20 40 60

Clovis 49 66 49 65 / 0 20 40 60

Fresno 49 66 49 65 / 0 20 40 60

Sanger 48 66 47 65 / 0 0 30 50

Reedley 48 66 48 65 / 0 0 30 50

Selma 48 66 48 65 / 0 0 30 50

Kingsburg 48 66 48 66 / 0 0 30 50

CAZ185-141100-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 48 66 47 65 / 0 20 30 40

Visalia 48 65 47 66 / 0 0 20 40

Exeter 46 66 45 66 / 0 0 20 30

Tulare 48 66 47 66 / 0 0 20 40

Lindsay 46 66 45 67 / 0 0 20 30

Porterville 48 67 47 68 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ186-141100-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 41. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 66 45 67 / 0 0 0 40

Allensworth 47 67 46 68 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ187-141100-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the morning becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 66 43 66 / 0 0 0 40

Wasco 47 67 45 68 / 0 0 0 30

Buttonwillow 46 67 45 68 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ188-141100-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 30

McFarland 48 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 30

Shafter 48 68 46 68 / 0 0 0 30

CAZ189-141100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

60 percent. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 65 47 65 / 0 20 20 30

Bakersfield 50 68 48 68 / 0 0 0 20

Arvin 47 68 44 68 / 0 0 0 20

Lamont 48 69 45 68 / 0 0 0 20

Mettler 46 66 44 66 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ190-141100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 54 43 52 / 20 40 60 80

Oakhurst 38 58 37 56 / 20 40 60 70

Auberry 45 56 45 55 / 20 30 50 60

CAZ191-141100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 37 to 45.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 45 65 44 65 / 0 0 20 30

Springville 45 61 43 61 / 0 0 0 20

Tule River Reservation 46 62 44 62 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ192-141100-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight, Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Over higher

elevations, gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Breezy. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at

5000 feet...24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph

over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon, Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Breezy. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds around 25 mph over higher elevations. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 40 to

48 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to

28 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Highs 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30 at 5000 feet...14 to 20 at

8000 feet. Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...15 to 25 at

8000 feet. Highs 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 48 38 46 / 30 60 70 80

Tuolumne Meadows 20 40 18 37 / 40 50 60 70

Wawona 34 50 32 48 / 30 50 70 80

Devils Postpile 27 35 26 34 / 30 40 50 60

Bass Lake 38 52 35 50 / 20 40 60 70

Hetch Hetchy 40 50 39 48 / 40 60 80 90

CAZ193-141100-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow...

a 20 percent chance of snow near the crest. Snow level 7000 feet.

Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon, A 50 percent chance of rain

in the afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...33 to 43 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, Chance of snow, Slight chance of thunderstorms. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of snow. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow

70 percent. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...20 to 26 at 8000 feet.

Highs 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Lows 28 to 33 at 5000 feet...14 to 22 at 8000 feet. Highs

41 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 30 to 35 at

5000 feet...16 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 32 36 32 35 / 30 40 50 60

Shaver Lake 32 46 30 45 / 20 30 50 60

Lake Wishon 30 46 28 45 / 20 20 40 50

CAZ194-141100-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near the crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance

of snow...slight chance of snow near the crest. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent. Highs 35 to

43 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 23 to 31 at 5000 feet...11 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 38 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 57 30 56 / 0 20 30 40

Grant Grove 33 46 32 45 / 0 20 30 50

Lodgepole 27 47 25 47 / 0 0 30 30

Camp Nelson 34 52 32 52 / 0 0 0 20

Johnsondale 28 56 25 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-141100-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...

27 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 21 to 28 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at

8000 feet. Highs 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 25 to 31 at

5000 feet...22 to 27 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 26 to 32 at

5000 feet...23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 37 49 35 49 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 40 62 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 43 62 41 62 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 44 59 41 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-141100-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows

34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 53 38 53 / 0 0 0 20

Tehachapi 38 53 35 55 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 38 58 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-141100-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 37 49 35 50 / 0 20 20 20

Frazier Park 32 52 30 54 / 20 20 20 20

Grapevine 42 59 40 59 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ198-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 64. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 48 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 34 to 40.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 43 66 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-141100-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 39. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 58 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 60 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 45 59 43 60 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 59 40 62 / 20 20 0 0

