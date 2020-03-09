CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-101100-

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 66 48 70 / 40 70 80 50

Avenal 48 65 49 69 / 40 70 80 50

San Luis Reservoir 49 66 51 69 / 20 40 50 30

CAZ180-101100-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 42 to 47. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 47 68 49 71 / 20 50 50 40

Mendota 46 68 49 71 / 20 50 60 50

Firebaugh 45 68 48 71 / 20 50 60 50

CAZ181-101100-

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 69 48 71 / 0 40 50 40

Merced 45 69 48 71 / 0 40 50 40

Chowchilla 45 69 48 70 / 0 40 50 40

Madera 45 69 48 71 / 0 40 50 40

CAZ182-101100-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

51. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 66 48 70 / 30 60 80 50

Five Points 47 68 48 71 / 30 60 70 50

NAS Lemoore 47 68 48 71 / 30 60 70 60

Kettleman City 49 66 49 71 / 30 70 80 50

CAZ183-101100-

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 46 69 49 71 / 20 50 60 50

Caruthers 47 69 49 71 / 20 60 70 50

Lemoore 47 68 49 71 / 20 60 70 60

Hanford 47 69 49 71 / 20 60 70 50

Corcoran 47 69 48 71 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ184-101100-

Fresno-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light

winds in the evening becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 68 to 73.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

53. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 69 50 69 / 0 40 60 40

Clovis 48 70 50 71 / 0 40 60 40

Fresno 48 70 50 71 / 20 40 60 40

Sanger 47 70 49 71 / 20 50 70 40

Reedley 47 70 49 71 / 20 50 70 50

Selma 47 69 49 71 / 20 50 70 50

Kingsburg 47 69 49 71 / 20 50 70 50

CAZ185-101100-

Tulare County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 70 49 70 / 20 50 70 50

Visalia 47 69 49 70 / 20 60 70 50

Exeter 47 69 47 69 / 20 60 80 60

Tulare 47 69 49 70 / 20 60 80 60

Lindsay 47 69 47 70 / 20 60 80 50

Porterville 49 69 49 70 / 20 60 80 50

CAZ186-101100-

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 46 68 47 70 / 30 70 80 60

Allensworth 47 69 48 71 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ187-101100-

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 46 to 51. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 66 45 69 / 40 70 80 60

Wasco 47 68 47 70 / 30 70 80 60

Buttonwillow 47 67 47 69 / 40 80 80 60

CAZ188-101100-

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 46 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 68 to 73. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 69 48 71 / 30 70 80 60

McFarland 47 69 48 71 / 30 70 80 60

Shafter 47 69 48 70 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ189-101100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light

winds in the morning becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 51.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 51 64 51 66 / 40 80 80 60

Bakersfield 50 69 50 70 / 40 70 80 60

Arvin 48 69 48 69 / 40 80 80 70

Lamont 48 69 48 70 / 40 80 80 70

Mettler 47 67 48 68 / 40 80 80 70

CAZ190-101100-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 43 64 44 64 / 0 30 40 40

Oakhurst 36 68 39 66 / 0 40 60 50

Auberry 47 64 47 63 / 20 50 60 50

CAZ191-101100-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 47 69 47 69 / 30 60 80 60

Springville 47 64 46 64 / 30 60 80 60

Tule River Reservation 48 65 48 65 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ192-101100-

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near the

crest, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Near the crest, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows

35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs

50 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

37 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain in the evening. Lows 31 to 38 at 5000 feet...20 to 28 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 39 58 41 57 / 20 40 50 50

Tuolumne Meadows 17 45 20 46 / 20 40 50 50

Wawona 34 61 36 59 / 20 50 50 50

Devils Postpile 26 40 28 41 / 20 50 60 60

Bass Lake 37 63 38 60 / 20 50 60 50

Hetch Hetchy 39 62 43 60 / 0 40 40 50

CAZ193-101100-

North Kings River-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

slight chance of rain after midnight. Near the crest, slight

chance of snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to

6 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain in the evening. Lows 33 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 45 34 43 / 20 60 70 60

Shaver Lake 32 54 33 52 / 20 50 60 60

Lake Wishon 31 53 31 51 / 30 60 70 60

CAZ194-101100-

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 49 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 35 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 14 inches. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

34 to 44 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

snow in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 59 34 58 / 30 70 70 70

Grant Grove 37 52 36 50 / 30 60 80 60

Lodgepole 29 51 28 50 / 30 70 80 60

Camp Nelson 37 55 36 55 / 30 70 80 60

Johnsondale 30 58 29 59 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ195-101100-

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near the crest, chance of snow in the morning, then

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Near the crest, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Snow level

7000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 36 to 42 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...31 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 50 40 52 / 30 70 80 60

Kernville 43 62 42 64 / 30 70 80 60

Lake Isabella 46 61 45 63 / 30 70 80 60

Weldon 46 57 46 60 / 30 70 80 60

CAZ196-101100-

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 51 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 53 43 55 / 40 80 80 70

Tehachapi 40 53 40 55 / 40 80 90 70

Twin Oaks 40 57 40 60 / 40 80 80 70

CAZ197-101100-

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 40 48 41 50 / 50 90 90 70

Frazier Park 34 52 34 54 / 50 90 90 70

Grapevine 45 58 44 60 / 50 80 90 70

CAZ198-101100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Highs 54 to 63. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 58 to

67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

63 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 60 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 61 44 65 / 30 80 80 60

Ridgecrest 44 63 43 66 / 30 80 80 60

CAZ199-101100-

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 57 to

67. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 40 to 48. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 51 58 50 61 / 30 80 90 60

California City 44 61 44 64 / 40 80 90 70

Mojave 46 59 47 62 / 40 80 90 70

Edwards AFB 43 63 44 64 / 40 80 90 70

Rosamond 42 62 43 64 / 40 90 90 70

