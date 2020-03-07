CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

West Side Hills-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight, Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 62 42 63 / 30 0 0

Avenal 62 42 63 / 20 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 57 42 59 / 60 0 0

San Joaquin Confluence-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 60 40 62 / 60 20 0

Mendota 62 42 62 / 50 20 0

Firebaugh 62 41 62 / 50 20 0

Merced and Madera-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 58 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds in the

morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 60 41 62 / 70 20 0

Merced 60 42 62 / 60 20 0

Chowchilla 60 42 62 / 50 20 0

Madera 62 42 63 / 50 20 0

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 63 42 64 / 30 0 0

Five Points 64 42 64 / 40 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 42 64 / 30 0 0

Kettleman City 64 43 64 / 20 0 0

Foggy Bottom-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 63 42 64 / 40 20 0

Caruthers 63 43 64 / 40 20 0

Lemoore 64 42 64 / 30 0 0

Hanford 63 43 64 / 20 0 0

Corcoran 64 42 65 / 20 0 0

Fresno-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 52. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 44 62 / 40 20 0

Clovis 63 44 64 / 40 20 0

Fresno 64 44 64 / 30 20 0

Sanger 63 43 64 / 30 0 0

Reedley 63 44 64 / 30 0 0

Selma 64 44 64 / 30 20 0

Kingsburg 64 44 64 / 30 0 0

Tulare County-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

Highs 67 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 63 43 64 / 30 0 0

Visalia 63 43 64 / 20 0 0

Exeter 63 42 64 / 20 0 0

Tulare 64 43 64 / 20 0 0

Lindsay 64 42 64 / 20 0 0

Porterville 64 44 65 / 0 0 0

Southern Kings County-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

Highs 68 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 65 42 65 / 20 0 0

Allensworth 65 43 66 / 20 0 0

Western Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 63 39 65 / 20 0 0

Wasco 65 42 67 / 20 0 0

Buttonwillow 65 42 67 / 20 0 0

Eastern Kern County-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74. Lows

47 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 65 43 67 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 44 67 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 44 67 / 0 0 0

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 50. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 45 64 / 20 20 0

Bakersfield 65 46 67 / 0 0 0

Arvin 65 43 66 / 0 0 0

Lamont 65 43 67 / 0 0 0

Mettler 63 43 64 / 0 20 0

Central Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 54 to

64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 52 39 54 / 70 30 0

Oakhurst 56 33 57 / 60 30 0

Auberry 54 42 55 / 50 20 0

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 51. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 62 41 63 / 20 0 0

Springville 57 41 59 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 42 60 / 0 0 0

Central Sierra-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING

TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain...a

50 percent chance of snow near the crest. Areas of dense freezing

fog. Windy. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 70 mph over higher elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then slight

chance of snow after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 28 to

36 at 5000 feet...17 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60 at

5000 feet...41 to 47 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 35 48 / 70 40 0

Tuolumne Meadows 39 11 41 / 50 30 0

Wawona 50 28 51 / 70 40 0

Devils Postpile 34 19 36 / 40 20 0

Bass Lake 51 32 51 / 60 30 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 35 51 / 80 40 20

North Kings River-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Near the

crest, a 50 percent chance of snow. Windy. Snow level 6000 feet.

Highs 41 to 49 at 5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Near the

crest, a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 37 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 48 at 5000 feet...33 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow

level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

47 at 8000 feet. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 35 26 36 / 50 30 0

Shaver Lake 44 27 45 / 50 30 0

Lake Wishon 44 24 45 / 40 20 0

Sequoia Kings-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near the crest, mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon, A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher

elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

33 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs

46 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 37 to 45 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet. Lows 34 to 43 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 46 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at

8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...

41 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 27 54 / 30 0 0

Grant Grove 42 29 44 / 30 20 0

Lodgepole 44 22 45 / 30 0 0

Camp Nelson 49 30 51 / 0 0 0

Johnsondale 54 24 55 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 34 at 5000 feet...

25 to 30 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...39 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 37 at

5000 feet...28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs

52 to 57 at 5000 feet...38 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...35 to

42 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...29 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41 at

5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 33 48 / 0 0 0

Kernville 60 36 61 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 59 39 60 / 0 0 0

Weldon 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi Area-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 51 37 52 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 34 53 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 34 57 / 0 0 0

Fort Tejon-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Snow

level 5500 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 34 48 / 20 20 0

Frazier Park 52 29 52 / 20 20 0

Grapevine 56 39 57 / 0 20 0

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 35 to 43. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds in the morning becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain

70 percent. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 57 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 67 39 66 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 67 37 67 / 0 0 0

Kern County Desert-

1200 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highs 54 to

63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Chance of rain 70 percent. Lows

41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 40 to 46. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 60 43 59 / 0 0 0

California City 62 37 62 / 0 0 0

Mojave 60 40 60 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 61 37 62 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 37 62 / 0 0 0

