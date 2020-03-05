CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast

CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

_____

513 FPUS56 KHNX 050701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ179-051200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 81 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 51 81 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 49 74 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ180-051200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 67 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 79 45 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 45 80 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 44 80 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ181-051200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 64 to 72. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 68 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 78 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 45 79 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 45 79 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 46 81 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ182-051200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 47 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 45 81 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 45 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 49 82 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ183-051200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 44 81 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 45 81 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 45 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 45 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 44 82 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ184-051200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 80 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 49 82 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 48 82 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 47 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 47 82 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 47 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 46 82 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ185-051200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Lows

40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 46 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 47 82 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 46 81 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 48 81 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 46 82 47 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 48 82 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 50 82 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ186-051200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 44 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 44 82 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 45 83 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ187-051200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Lows

39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 45 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 44 82 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 47 83 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 47 83 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ188-051200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 62 to

67. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 70 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 47 84 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 48 84 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 47 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ189-051200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 70 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 54 81 53 78 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 51 84 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 49 84 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 48 84 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 50 83 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ190-051200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to

49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 74 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 40 77 40 73 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 51 74 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ191-051200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 47. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 50 81 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 51 77 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 52 78 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ192-051200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68 at 5000 feet...47 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 34 to

41 at 5000 feet...26 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 34 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...40 to

47 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 67 46 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 20 53 23 52 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 38 70 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 27 48 31 47 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 40 71 42 68 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 70 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ193-051200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...47 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...

29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49 at 5000 feet...

33 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37 at

5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...

35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...37 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...26 to 34 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 37 53 38 50 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 36 63 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 35 60 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ194-051200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 49 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39 at

5000 feet...19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 57 at 5000 feet...39 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 36 69 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 41 61 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 31 60 33 59 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 41 68 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 33 71 34 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ195-051200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...35 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...51 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45 at 5000 feet...

36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...50 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...27 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

39 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...

42 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...31 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to

50 at 8000 feet. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 65 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 77 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 48 77 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 49 74 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ196-051200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Chance of snow after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 69 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 42 68 44 68 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 43 73 44 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ197-051200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 47 to

57. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 54 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 47 66 46 62 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 38 69 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 48 76 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ198-051200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

59 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highs 61 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 78 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 79 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ199-051200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Wed Mar 4 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Highs

56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 52 74 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

California City 43 78 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 47 76 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 78 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 42 78 44 76 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather