CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ179-281200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the

morning becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 40 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 38 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

Highs 70 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 54 81 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 54 80 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 54 75 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-281200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows 36 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 78 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 49 80 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 47 79 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-281200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows 36 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 47 78 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 47 78 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 47 79 49 69 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 80 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-281200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 51 80 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 80 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-281200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows around

40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

39 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 47 80 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 48 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 48 80 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-281200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 40 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

41 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 79 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 51 80 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 50 80 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 50 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 49 80 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-281200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds in the

morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Colder. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 39 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

40 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 50 80 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 49 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 80 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 53 80 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-281200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 80 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 49 81 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-281200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows 38 to

43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 49 80 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 49 82 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 51 81 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-281200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 40 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 50 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 50 83 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 51 82 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-281200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 78. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 79 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 54 82 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 52 82 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 52 83 50 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 54 81 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-281200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 67. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 73 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 42 76 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 53 73 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-281200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 52 79 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 52 75 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 54 76 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-281200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...45 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 35 to 41 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Windy. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...12 to 20 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 45 to 53 at

5000 feet...33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...19 to 25 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...

43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 45 65 45 57 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 21 52 22 45 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 39 69 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 29 47 30 41 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 41 70 41 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 45 69 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-281200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...45 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to

36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 34 at 5000 feet...16 to 24 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of snow showers

in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Colder. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highs 34 to 39 at

5000 feet...23 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 31 at 5000 feet...

10 to 19 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...18 to 24 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61 at

5000 feet...43 to 53 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 52 37 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 37 62 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 36 59 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-281200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, west winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 28 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. West

winds around 25 mph over higher elevations.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 22 to 30 at 5000 feet...

10 to 20 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 40 to 48 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 27 to 35 at

5000 feet...18 to 26 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...

43 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...23 to 31 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 67 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 43 60 41 53 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 33 59 31 52 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 43 65 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 34 70 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-281200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...36 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to

56 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...34 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 25 to 34 at 5000 feet...23 to 29 at

8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 22 to 28 at 5000 feet...

18 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 25 to 34 at

5000 feet...23 to 29 at 8000 feet. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...

45 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...30 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...47 to 54 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 46 63 44 57 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 46 75 46 71 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 49 75 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 50 71 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-281200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 31 to 41. West winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 67 47 63 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 44 67 43 63 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 45 71 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-281200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highs 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 49 65 46 60 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 41 68 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 52 75 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-281200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds in the

evening becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Highs 50 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 66 to

74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 75 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 44 75 44 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-281200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 77. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the evening. Lows 30 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

Highs 65 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 53 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 75 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 49 73 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 43 75 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 44 75 44 73 / 0 0 0 0

