CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ179-111200-

West Side Hills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 40 to

46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

66. Lows 38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 38 67 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 38 65 40 67 / 0 0 0 0

San Luis Reservoir 40 62 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ180-111200-

San Joaquin Confluence-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 62 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 37 64 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 35 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 64 36 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ181-111200-

Merced and Madera-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 45. Highs 59 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 35 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 35 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ182-111200-

Western San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows

38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 34 65 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 35 64 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 37 65 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ183-111200-

Foggy Bottom-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

43. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

36 to 44. Highs 60 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Kerman 34 64 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 34 64 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lemoore 34 64 36 67 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 35 64 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 33 64 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ184-111200-

Fresno-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 45. Highs 59 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 37 63 39 64 / 0 0 0 0

Clovis 36 64 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Reedley 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Selma 36 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 35 65 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ185-111200-

Tulare County-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Highs

60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Dinuba 35 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 35 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 36 64 38 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 35 64 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 36 64 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 36 65 38 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ186-111200-

Southern Kings County-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 42. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 65 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 33 66 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ187-111200-

Western Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 36 to

41.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to

67. Lows 35 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 32 65 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 34 66 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 66 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ188-111200-

Eastern Kern County-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Delano 34 66 37 68 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 35 66 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 36 66 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ189-111200-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to

66. Lows 37 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 64 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bakersfield 38 67 40 68 / 0 0 0 0

Arvin 37 67 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 36 67 38 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 37 66 39 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ190-111200-

Central Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 35 60 37 61 / 0 0 0 0

Oakhurst 29 64 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

Auberry 36 59 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ191-111200-

Southern Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 63. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Three Rivers 37 65 39 66 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 38 60 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 38 61 40 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ192-111200-

Central Sierra-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 65 mph. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 32 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Windy. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Breezy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

17 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 53 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 35 58 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Tuolumne Meadows 10 48 14 48 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 29 61 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Devils Postpile 20 41 25 42 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 30 59 32 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 63 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ193-111200-

North Kings River-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 30 to 36 at 5000 feet...18 to

28 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph. Wind chill

readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 32 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Slight chance of

snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

snow. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to 27 at 8000 feet.

Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...38 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39 at 5000 feet...

22 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...35 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain and snow. Windy. Lows 30 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 44 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 46 32 45 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 52 26 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 26 52 28 51 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ194-111200-

Sequoia Kings-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 29 to 38 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Over higher elevations, north winds 30 to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

21 to 31 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41 at 5000 feet...21 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 60 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs

47 to 55 at 5000 feet...38 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 30 to 38 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 47 to

55 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...21 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Windy. Highs 44 to 54 at

5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 37 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 59 29 60 / 0 0 0 0

Grant Grove 31 52 33 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lodgepole 20 50 22 50 / 0 0 0 0

Camp Nelson 30 56 31 56 / 0 0 0 0

Johnsondale 23 61 24 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ195-111200-

Lake Isabella-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...27 to

32 at 8000 feet. North winds 25 to 35 mph in the evening

increasing to 40 to 50 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph.

Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet. North winds 35 to 45 mph. Over higher

elevations, northeast winds around 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 36 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...44 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...29 to

34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...

28 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 29 to 35 at 5000 feet...26 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 50 to 59 at 5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to

37 at 5000 feet...25 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 53 35 54 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 33 64 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 36 63 37 65 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 37 61 38 63 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ196-111200-

Tehachapi Area-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. East winds around 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 31 54 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 59 32 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ197-111200-

Fort Tejon-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 55 38 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 28 59 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Grapevine 35 59 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ198-111200-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 68. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 63 35 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 32 63 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ199-111200-

Kern County Desert-

1100 PM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 64. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 69. Lows 35 to

43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

33 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 42. Highs

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Lows 32 to 40. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 59 42 63 / 0 0 0 0

California City 33 61 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mojave 36 60 37 66 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 32 61 31 67 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 62 32 67 / 0 0 0 0

