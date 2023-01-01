CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

_____

376 FPUS56 KMTR 011101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-020200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 57 42 51 / 100 30 90

$$

CAZ503-020200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-020200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-020200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 61 35 50 / 100 30 90

San Rafael 44 59 43 53 / 100 30 90

Napa 41 59 38 48 / 100 10 90

$$

CAZ504-020200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 56 40 46 / 100 20 90

$$

CAZ006-020200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 59 45 54 / 100 30 90

Ocean Beach 47 58 45 54 / 100 30 90

$$

CAZ509-020200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-020200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 58 45 54 / 100 20 90

Oakland 45 59 43 53 / 100 20 90

Fremont 41 57 40 52 / 100 10 80

Redwood City 44 59 43 54 / 100 10 90

Mountain View 45 56 42 52 / 100 10 80

$$

CAZ510-020200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 59 39 51 / 100 10 80

Livermore 40 57 38 51 / 100 70

$$

CAZ513-020200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 44 59 42 54 / 100 10 80

Morgan Hill 41 57 38 51 / 100 10 80

$$

CAZ512-020200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

CAZ515-020200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ514-020200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ529-020200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 42 58 40 53 / 100 10 80

$$

CAZ530-020200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 46 56 43 56 / 100 10 80

Big Sur 45 56 43 54 / 100 10 80

$$

CAZ528-020200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 57 40 53 / 100 70

Carmel Valley 45 56 42 56 / 100 10 80

Hollister 42 55 38 50 / 100 70

$$

CAZ516-020200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 57 36 52 / 100 70

$$

CAZ517-020200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Lows near 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be

heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-020200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain likely. A chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 56 34 51 / 100 70

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather