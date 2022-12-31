CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

203 FPUS56 KMTR 311101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

CAZ505-010200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 56 42 55 / 100 100

$$

CAZ503-010200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-010200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-010200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 58 36 60 / 100 90

San Rafael 49 59 43 58 / 100 100 10

Napa 46 57 40 58 / 100 100 10

$$

CAZ504-010200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 48 56 44 56 / 100 100 10

$$

CAZ006-010200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 59 45 57 / 100 90 10

Ocean Beach 51 59 46 57 / 100 90 10

$$

CAZ509-010200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-010200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 60 46 57 / 100 90 20

Oakland 51 59 44 58 / 100 90 20

Fremont 50 59 41 55 / 100 90 20

Redwood City 50 60 43 58 / 100 90 20

Mountain View 52 58 43 55 / 100 90 20

$$

CAZ510-010200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 60 40 58 / 100 90 20

Livermore 48 59 38 55 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ513-010200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 60 43 58 / 100 90 30

Morgan Hill 47 59 41 56 / 100 100 40

$$

CAZ512-010200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ515-010200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ514-010200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ529-010200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 58 42 58 / 100 90 30

$$

CAZ530-010200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs around 60.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 50 61 45 56 / 90 90 30

Big Sur 49 58 45 56 / 90 100 40

$$

CAZ528-010200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 49 61 43 56 / 90 90 30

Carmel Valley 51 61 44 57 / 90 100 40

Hollister 49 59 41 55 / 90 90 40

$$

CAZ516-010200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog and patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 60 41 56 / 70 80 50

$$

CAZ517-010200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds 35 to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

CAZ518-010200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 59 38 55 / 70 80 50

$$

_____

