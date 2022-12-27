CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ 211 FPUS56 KMTR 271101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-280200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph... becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 47 58 43 54 \/ 100 100 20 $$ CAZ503-280200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ502-280200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ506-280200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 44 61 35 57 \/ 100 100 20 San Rafael 46 61 43 57 \/ 100 100 10 20 Napa 44 58 39 54 \/ 100 100 10 $$ CAZ504-280200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 48 58 41 54 \/ 100 100 10 20 $$ CAZ006-280200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph... becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 47 59 45 56 \/ 100 100 10 20 Ocean Beach 47 59 46 56 \/ 100 100 10 20 $$ CAZ509-280200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph... becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CAZ508-280200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 47 60 47 56 \/ 100 100 10 20 Oakland 46 60 45 56 \/ 100 100 10 20 Fremont 45 58 42 55 \/ 100 100 10 10 Redwood City 46 61 44 57 \/ 100 100 10 10 Mountain View 46 58 44 55 \/ 100 100 10 10 $$ CAZ510-280200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 42 61 41 57 \/ 100 100 10 10 Livermore 43 58 40 54 \/ 100 100 10 10 $$ CAZ513-280200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 47 61 45 58 \/ 100 100 10 10 Morgan Hill 46 58 41 57 \/ 100 100 30 10 $$ CAZ512-280200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph... becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ515-280200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ514-280200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow. Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ CAZ529-280200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 46 58 41 57 \/ 100 100 20 10 $$ CAZ530-280200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph... becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 47 61 44 57 \/ 100 100 40 10 Big Sur 49 58 44 57 \/ 100 100 50 10 $$ CAZ528-280200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 46 59 42 57 \/ 100 100 40 Carmel Valley 51 60 42 59 \/ 100 100 50 10 Hollister 45 57 41 55 \/ 100 100 40 $$ CAZ516-280200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 43 58 40 57 \/ 100 100 60 $$ CAZ517-280200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s. $$ CAZ518-280200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 45 57 37 57 \/ 100 100 50 $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/sanfrancisco Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at: www.facebook.com\/nwsbayarea www.twitter.com\/nwsbayarea _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather