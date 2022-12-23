CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

170 FPUS56 KMTR 231101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-240200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 56 45 60 / 40 10

CAZ503-240200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

CAZ502-240200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ506-240200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 40 59 39 65 / 40 10

San Rafael 45 56 44 62 / 30 10

Napa 43 57 42 61 / 30

CAZ504-240200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 45 55 45 61 / 30

CAZ006-240200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 58 45 60 / 30 10

Ocean Beach 47 59 46 60 / 30 10

CAZ509-240200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ508-240200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 60 47 62 / 30 10

Oakland 45 60 45 63 / 30

Fremont 43 62 43 63 / 20

Redwood City 45 62 44 64 / 20

Mountain View 45 60 45 61 / 20

CAZ510-240200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 40 57 41 62 / 20

Livermore 41 60 40 61 / 10

CAZ513-240200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 64 45 64 / 10

Morgan Hill 42 64 43 65 / 10

CAZ512-240200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

CAZ515-240200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

morning...becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ514-240200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs near 50.

CAZ529-240200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

winds...becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 43 62 44 65 / 20

CAZ530-240200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 62 45 64 / 10

Big Sur 48 62 48 66 / 10

CAZ528-240200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 63 42 65 / 10

Carmel Valley 46 65 46 68 / 10

Hollister 41 62 42 63 / 10

CAZ516-240200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 65 41 67 /

CAZ517-240200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-240200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 65 39 67 / 10

