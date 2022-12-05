CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 43 55 43 53 / 90 80 60 20

CAZ503-060200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

CAZ502-060200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 57 35 57 / 100 80 60 20

San Rafael 44 60 44 58 / 90 80 70 30

Napa 41 56 40 53 / 80 80 60 20

CAZ504-060200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 54 43 52 / 90 90 50 20

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 46 58 46 55 / 90 80 70 40

Ocean Beach 47 58 46 55 / 90 80 70 40

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 48 59 46 56 / 90 80 70 40

Oakland 47 59 46 56 / 80 80 70 40

Fremont 46 58 43 54 / 70 70 60 40

Redwood City 46 60 44 57 / 80 70 70 40

Mountain View 46 57 44 53 / 70 70 60 40

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 43 59 42 55 / 80 80 60 30

Livermore 44 57 41 53 / 70 70 60 40

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds...becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 59 45 56 / 70 70 50 40

Morgan Hill 43 57 42 55 / 70 70 50 50

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of rain in the evening. Rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

CAZ515-060200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

CAZ514-060200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 57 42 55 / 80 80 60 50

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 58 43 55 / 70 70 60 60

Big Sur 44 57 43 55 / 70 60 60 60

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 42 57 42 54 / 60 60 50 50

Carmel Valley 44 58 42 55 / 70 70 60 60

Hollister 42 55 41 53 / 60 60 50 50

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and

frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 57 38 54 / 70 40 40 50

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of snow. A chance of rain after midnight. Snow

level 4300 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. A chance

of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

4300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Mon Dec 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A slight chance of snow. A chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 36 57 35 53 / 70 50 40 50

