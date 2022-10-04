CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

472 FPUS56 KMTR 041001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 68 53 72 /

CAZ503-050100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ502-050100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 84 50 87 /

San Rafael 56 82 57 85 /

Napa 52 79 53 83 /

CAZ504-050100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 84 62 87 /

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 69 57 73 /

Ocean Beach 56 66 56 69 /

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 72 58 76 /

Oakland 58 73 58 77 /

Fremont 57 74 56 80 /

Redwood City 57 77 57 82 /

Mountain View 57 71 57 77 /

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 84 56 89 /

Livermore 55 82 56 89 /

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 57 77 57 83 /

Morgan Hill 54 84 54 88 /

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Light winds...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ515-050100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ514-050100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 76 53 77 /

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 69 55 71 /

Big Sur 55 77 59 78 /

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 70 53 74 /

Carmel Valley 53 78 55 82 /

Hollister 53 79 53 83 /

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 84 52 87 /

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 88 54 92 /

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

