CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

176 FPUS56 KMTR 131002

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-140100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 64 55 66 / 10 10

$$

CAZ503-140100-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ502-140100-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CAZ506-140100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 50 81 50 76 /

San Rafael 58 76 59 79 / 10 10

Napa 54 74 53 71 /

$$

CAZ504-140100-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 80 57 75 /

$$

CAZ006-140100-

San Francisco-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 68 59 69 / 10 10

Ocean Beach 56 65 58 67 / 10 10

$$

CAZ509-140100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-140100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 71 60 72 / 10 10

Oakland 59 70 60 71 / 10 10

Fremont 59 71 60 70 / 10 10

Redwood City 59 74 60 76 / 10 10

Mountain View 60 70 60 70 / 10 10

$$

CAZ510-140100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 78 59 78 / 10 10

Livermore 57 76 58 75 / 10 10

$$

CAZ513-140100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 74 60 74 / 10 10

Morgan Hill 56 79 55 77 / 10 10

$$

CAZ512-140100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs near 70. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ515-140100-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CAZ514-140100-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ529-140100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 74 55 71 / 10 10

$$

CAZ530-140100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 68 58 69 /

Big Sur 57 74 53 70 / 10

$$

CAZ528-140100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 68 55 67 /

Carmel Valley 54 73 55 72 /

Hollister 55 73 55 71 /

$$

CAZ516-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 77 48 73 / 10

$$

CAZ517-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-140100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 81 48 78 /

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather